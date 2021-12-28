ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID cases surge across the country, Kentucky cases lag; threat looms and vaccinations are the key

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 2 days ago

As the United States sees the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus since the surge in late summer, Kentucky is an outlier. In the last two weeks, the nation has averaged more than 200,000 new cases per day, a 69 percent jump during the period, but Kentucky’s new-case rate...

