ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor reports on COVID cases, positivity rate up to 11.8% ; 73% of Kyians vaccinated

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Andy Beshear provided updated COVID information at his Monday press conference. Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,764,914. Kenton County reported 85...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Larry Hogan to quarantine as he battles with COVID-19

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has spent the past two years battling the state’s war on COVID-19 but the war is taking a personal turn. On social media Monday morning, Governor Hogan tweeted: “This morning as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for Covid-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted and I am feeling fine at the moment.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports zero deaths, 98 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported zero deaths and 98 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Since Monday, the county has reported six coronavirus-related deaths. The 98 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:. Age Range Number...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wjhl.com

Southwest Virginia new COVID case rate down 19% in 2 weeks, state rate up 45%

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia remained mostly flat over the weekend even as the Commonwealth’s overall average continued a steady increase, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The nine-county region reported 315 new cases Saturday through Monday, sending its seven-day rolling...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,495 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,251 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Town Square LIVE News

As COVID cases rise, Del. Dept. of Education hosts mask-free party

Delaware Department of Education (DDOE)/Facebook On the same day that the first four cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant were confirmed in Delaware, staff from the state’s Department of Education hosted a mask-free party for outgoing education secretary Susan Bunting.  The department is now facing growing outrage after images of the event posted on its own Facebook account ... Read More
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kentucky Governor#Kyians#Case Information#Kentuckians#Campbell
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 1,149 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 22, 2021, there are currently 8,727 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,242 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
wtloam.com

Governor Beshear Gives Update On COVID And Storm Recovery

During the COVID-19 portion of Governor Andy Beshear’s news conference Monday, the governor described the COVID situation across the Commonwealth as stable, but in a dangerous position if national trends are an indicator. The positivity rate is approaching 12 percent, and has served as an early indicator of waves in the past. He continued with an update on the vaccination status of Kentuckians, noting 11,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the holiday weekend. Gov. Beshear shared a list of the top counties for people receiving their first dose, and only Perry County made the list from Eastern Kentucky. Perhaps more importantly, said the Governor, more than 35,000 Kentuckians received a booster shot over the weekend. Gov. Beshear warned Kentuckians to be cautious as the severity of the Omicron variant becomes more clear. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. During the tornado recovery update the Governor said the death toll following the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky has increased to 77 Kentuckians with the news of an infant dying last week. First Lady Britainy Beshear concluded the tornado relief portion of the conference with an update on the holiday toy drive. Thanking Kentuckians for the donations, she said that they received so many toys that leftovers will be used to give children birthday presents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Updates Kentuckians On COVID-19, Storm Response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 20, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to the devastating storms that hit Western Kentucky just over a week ago and to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever...
KENTUCKY STATE
WWL

Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update as cases skyrocket

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon to address the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant. The Louisiana Department of Health reported a record-breaking 12,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but two new deaths....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Downward Trend As State Approaches 1 Million Total Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a day where Gov. Tim Walz announced his family tested positive for COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,396 virus cases and 41 more deaths. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of Monday morning, brings the state’s total positive cases to 990,047 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 10,197. Three of the deaths included people in their 40s. Most of the deaths were recorded in December. In hospitals as of Monday, there are 355 patients with the virus in the intensive...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy