Governor reports on COVID cases, positivity rate up to 11.8% ; 73% of Kyians vaccinated

During the COVID-19 portion of Governor Andy Beshear’s news conference Monday, the governor described the COVID situation across the Commonwealth as stable, but in a dangerous position if national trends are an indicator. The positivity rate is approaching 12 percent, and has served as an early indicator of waves in the past. He continued with an update on the vaccination status of Kentuckians, noting 11,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the holiday weekend. Gov. Beshear shared a list of the top counties for people receiving their first dose, and only Perry County made the list from Eastern Kentucky. Perhaps more importantly, said the Governor, more than 35,000 Kentuckians received a booster shot over the weekend. Gov. Beshear warned Kentuckians to be cautious as the severity of the Omicron variant becomes more clear. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. During the tornado recovery update the Governor said the death toll following the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky has increased to 77 Kentuckians with the news of an infant dying last week. First Lady Britainy Beshear concluded the tornado relief portion of the conference with an update on the holiday toy drive. Thanking Kentuckians for the donations, she said that they received so many toys that leftovers will be used to give children birthday presents.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO