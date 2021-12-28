ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Akeso's IL-17A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY (GUMOKIMAB) COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akeso, Inc. (09926.HK) announces that Gumokimab (IL-17A monoclonal antibody, AK111), an innovative drug independently developed by the Company for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis has been completed. Such clinical trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Gumokimab for the treatment of patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the medial joints and can lead to spinal deformity and loss of function to patients.IL-17, a key inflammatory cytokine in the pathogenesis of ankylosing spondylitis, has demonstrated good commercial value with its unique efficacy and safety advantages, and has become a new therapeutic target.

Secukinumab and Ixekizumab, which have the same drug targets as AK111, have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis. The global sales of IL-17A monoclonal antibody drugs amounted to approximately US$5.783 billion in 2020.

At present, there is no independently developed monoclonal antibody drugs against IL-17 approved for marketing in China, resulting in strong clinical demand. Gumokimab, being an independently developed and innovative drug in China, is expected to bring new hope to patients with ankylosing spondylitis in the future.

INFORMATION ABOUT GUMOKIMAB (IL-17A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, AK111)

Gumokimab is a novel drug targeting IL-17A of autoimmune treatment diseases independently developed by the Company. Gumokimab is intended to be used for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. Through combination of competitive blockers, namely IL-17A and IL-17R, and blocking the biological activities of IL-17, Gumokimab has reached the efficacy in immune-related diseases in clinical therapies.The clinical trial of Gumokimab, which involves multiple subcutaneous injections of escalating doses to subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, has completed. The clinical trial results have shown that Gumokimab can significantly improve the condition of subjects with psoriasis, including the proportion of patients with Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) reaching 100, showing Gumokimab is of good safety and tolerability.Currently, the assessment of primary endpoints of Gumokimab for treatment of all subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis has been completed, and it is expected to advance to phase III clinical trial in early 2022.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akesos-il-17a-monoclonal-antibody-gumokimab-completion-of-patient-enrollment--in-phase-ii-clinical-trial-for-the-treatment-of-ankylosing-spondylitis-301451126.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Therapeutic Solutions International Successfully Treats "No Option" Patients With Its JadiCell™ Stem Cell Therapy While Advancing Preparations For Phase III COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today successful treatment of 15 recent patients under the Right to Try Law with the Company's universal donor JadiCell™ adult stem cell product. All patients displayed no adverse events and demonstrated subjective and objective levels of improvement. There were 12 COVID-19 patients who underwent...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Gives Nod to Tralokinumab for Adults With Moderate to Severe AD

The Food and Drug Administration has approved tralokinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults whose disease is not well controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Administered subcutaneously, tralokinumab is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that specifically binds...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Begins Enrollment For Clinical Trial To Evaluate JZP150 For Adults With PTSD

Biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced Thursday that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of JZP150, an investigational first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of adults with post-traumatic stress disorder. JZP150 is designed to address the underlying...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il 17#Ankylosing Spondylitis#17a#Clinical Trial#Ak111#Company#Secukinumab#Ixekizumab
eturbonews.com

Ankylosing Spondylitis Clinical Trial Now Completed

Today, Akeso, Inc. announced that Gumokimab (IL-17A monoclonal antibody, AK111), an innovative drug independently developed by the Company for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis has been completed. Such clinical trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Gumokimab for the treatment of patients with active ankylosing spondylitis. Ankylosing...
HEALTH
10NEWS

Florida surgeon general unhappy with fed's distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Surgeon General Anthony Ladapo is accusing the federal government of interfering with the state's ability to acquire monoclonal antibody treatments. In a letter sent to the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, Ladapo says the government is "preventing" the treatment from being distributed across the country, and suspended monoclonal antibody treatments from reaching the state.
FLORIDA STATE
KCBD

Major Texas infusion centers out of monoclonal antibodies for COVID treatment

The federal government controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and the regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, due to the national shortage from the federal government. They...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Rapid Covid home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday. In a statement, the FDA said it was collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as "antigen" tests, against patient samples containing live versions of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
aithority.com

Palatin Announces Initiation Of Pivotal Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial In Patients With Dry Eye Disease

Top-Line Results Currently Expected Second Half Calendar 2022. Palatin Technologies, Inc. a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

FDA Approves Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group’s “VLN [very low nicotine] King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as “modified risk tobacco products.”. That means they “help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Patritumab Deruxtecan Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Metastatic or Locally Advanced EGFR+ NSCLC

Patritumab deruxtecan has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA to accelerate its development for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has...
CANCER
Benzinga

Annovis Bio on Its Positive Results in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Clinical Trials

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia in Down syndrome (AD-DS).
ECONOMY
alreporter.com

Feds pause shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments, ineffective against omicron

The federal government is pausing shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 because they’re unlikely to be effective against the omicron variant, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday. Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment was seen by medical providers as a critical tool in preventing hospitalizations and deaths...
U.S. POLITICS
L'Observateur

Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatments paused due to Omicron variant’s resistance

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. LDH sites previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, recent data demonstrate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
TheStreet

Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Safety Results From OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Of CLS-AX (axitinib Injectable Suspension) For The Treatment Of Wet AMD

- Suprachoroidal Injection of CLS-AX 0.1 mg Dose Well-Tolerated in Cohort 2 with No Treatment Related Adverse Events -- Consistent Safety Profile Observed in Cohorts 1 and 2 Supports Advancement to Cohort 3 -- Webcast and Conference Call Today at 8:30 A.M. ET Hosted by Management and Including Key Opinion Leader, Peter Kaiser, M.D. -
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy