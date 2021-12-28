ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Rush shutout Grizzlies 3-0

By Siandhara Bonnet
Rapid City Journal
Cover picture for the articleGoaltender Lukas Parik shutout the Utah Grizzlies...

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
#Early Start#The Utah Grizzlies
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
kfgo.com

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns’ win

(Reuters) – Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists...
NBA
Rapid City Journal

Cardinals, Mustangs split exciting twin-bill

Chadron and Gordon-Rushville split a pair of fast-paced, hotly-contested and exciting basketball games played in the Middle School Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The large contingent of fans saw lots of action. A 3-pointer launched from the right side by sophomore Jaleigh McCartney with 16 seconds remaining gave the Lady...
BASKETBALL
Rapid City Journal

Rapid City’s Brady Devries, home for Christmas, starts as Utah goalie and beats Rush in OT

While typical college students who travel home for the holidays spend their time with friends and family, Brady Devries spent it becoming a professional hockey player. Devries, a 19-year-old Rapid City native who previously served as the goalie for the amateur hockey team the Rushmore Thunder, was back in the Black Hills this week following the conclusion of his first semester at Grand Canyon University. The Utah Grizzlies, meanwhile, found themselves without a netminder ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the Rapid City Rush at The Monument due to injuries, COVID-19 protocols and other factors.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

CSC football team finished season on winning note

For the Chadron State College football team, every win this season was hard-earned. The Eagles’ schedule included three playoff teams, five opponents that were nationally ranked at some point, and the usual assortment of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals. The season played out much like the 2019 schedule, with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rapid City Journal

USD, SDSU basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Summit League officials announced Tuesday men's and women's basketball games for Thursday and Saturday have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release by the University of South Dakota. The games canceled include the following:. Men's Basketball. South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30. Omaha at Kansas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rapid City Journal

COVID-19 cancels Thursday’s Summit League games

Summit League officials announced Tuesday that the following men’s and women’s basketball games for Thursday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 1 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Basketball. South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30. Omaha at Kansas City; Dec. 30. South Dakota State at...
PUBLIC HEALTH

