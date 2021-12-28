PHOTOS: Rush shutout Grizzlies 3-0

While typical college students who travel home for the holidays spend their time with friends and family, Brady Devries spent it becoming a professional hockey player. Devries, a 19-year-old Rapid City native who previously served as the goalie for the amateur hockey team the Rushmore Thunder, was back in the Black Hills this week following the conclusion of his first semester at Grand Canyon University. The Utah Grizzlies, meanwhile, found themselves without a netminder ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the Rapid City Rush at The Monument due to injuries, COVID-19 protocols and other factors.
Comments / 0