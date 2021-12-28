ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tencent Holdings’ Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million to the members...

Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
KTLA

L.A.-based esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends,” agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published a story detailing a sexist culture at Los Angeles-based Riot Games that included […]
State
California State
TheStreet

Capital One Agrees to Pay $190M To Settle Hacking Lawsuit

Capital One Financial (COF) - Get Capital One Financial Corporation Report said it would pay $190 million to its customers after a class action lawsuit brought against the company in the aftermath of a 2019 cyberattack. Personal information from the bank's customers were stolen in July 2019 from its cloud...
BET

Ben Crump Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against State Farm

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump has filed a discrimination lawsuit against State Farm on behalf of a former employee. The lawyer, who represents the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery among many others, is currently working on behalf of Carla Campbell-Jackson, a former State Farm claims section manager who says the insurance company retaliated against her for reporting “racist and discriminatory behavior.”
Wbaltv.com

Split verdict in federal case against prominent Baltimore defense attorney

After three days of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday returned a verdict in the federal case against a prominent Baltimore defense attorney. The jury found Kenneth Ravenell guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering but acquitted him of both racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges. Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, declined...
740thefan.com

Appeals court says group can sue over mining rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota appellate court has affirmed that a wilderness advocacy group has standing to challenge state rules on copper mine sites. The Minnesota Appeals Court’s ruling Monday means that Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness’ lawsuit can continue. The group filed the action in June 2020 arguing the 29-year-old siting rules should prohibit copper mining along waters that flow directly into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The group fears run-off from a proposed Twin Metals Minnesota copper-nickel mine in the Rainy River Headwaters would flow into the Boundary Waters. Twin Metals Minnesota moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the wilderness group hasn’t shown any injury.
Shore News Network

United States Files Civil Action to Return $150 Million in Embezzled Funds to Sony; FBI Tracks Money to Bitcoin

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 20, 2021. SAN DIEGO – The United States took action in federal court today to protect and ultimately return more than $154 million in funds that were allegedly stolen from a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation and then seized by law enforcement during the FBI’s investigation of the theft.
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
