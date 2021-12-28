ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nguyen Aims To Hold Dealers Accountable To The Maximum In Fight Against Fentanyl

By ADI Staff Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Representative Quang Nguyen hopes to address the fentanyl crisis by getting tough on drug dealers. To that end, he has introduced HB 2021, new legislation that he says will greatly strengthen penalties for individuals who knowingly traffic or sell fentanyl-tainted drugs that contribute to a person’s...

