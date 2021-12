KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a partial settlement in the death of a Kansas City man who was shot by police officers in June 2018. The parents of 34-year-old Robert White contend in the lawsuit that White was unarmed when he was shot 17 times as he was being used as a “human shield” by another man, who was also shot to death.

