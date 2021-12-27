ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Next Gen Stats: Saints set new NFL record with 57 starters in a single season

By John Sigler
 2 days ago
Yikes. This isn’t exactly a record to boast about — the New Orleans Saints broke an NFL record for fielding the most starters in a single season, having lost players at every position group during a COVID-19 outbreak that followed weeks of injuries and eroded depth all across the roster.

With rookie quarterback Ian Book starting alongside backup right tackle Caleb Benenoch and practice squad wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. in Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins, the Saints set a new standard with 57 different starters in 2021.

That beat the record the Dolphins themselves set in 2019 (56 different starters), which was tied by the Houston Texans this year. It’s close, though, so maybe Houston can take it back from New Orleans by year’s end.

Related
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Book
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012. Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 16: Former Vols' stats

Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded. The season started with 18 players on active rosters. Miami defensive back Justin Coleman missed Monday’s game against the Saints as he was on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Former Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf was promoted from New Orleans’...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins game notes | NFL Week 16

The New Orleans Saints' 20-3 loss on Monday night drops their record to 7-8. New Orleans returns to action Sunday, Jan. against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome at 3:25 p.m.. The loss drops the Saints' record against the Dolphins to 6-7. The loss gives the Saints a 4-2...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

