PRINCEVILLE — The Ridgewood boys basketball team handed Midland a 71-63 loss Wednesday night to claim the title in the 93rd “annual” Princeville Holiday Tournament. Lucas Kessinger led the way for the Spartans with 21 points. Josh Maher chipped in 20 points, and Aaron Gotthardt added 14 points for Ridgewood, who holds an 11-4 overall mark.

KNOXVILLE, IL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO