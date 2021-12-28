ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too wild to tame: Normal University topples St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Playing with a winning hand, Normal University trumped St. Joseph-Ogden 50-40 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball. Tough to find an edge early, the Pioneers and...

jg-tc.com

FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wnav.com

Maryland Basketball

The Men’s game against in-state opponent Loyola scheduled for tonight has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terps will now host Lehigh instead at the Xfinity Center. The Women’s game on Thursday night at Illinois has been postponed due to COVID issues on the Illinois team.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Storm warning: St. Joseph-Ogden rains down on Port Byron Riverdale 56-16

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as St. Joseph-Ogden turned out the lights on Port Byron Riverdale 56-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave the Spartans a 38-10 lead over the Rams. The Spartans breathed fire ahead of the Rams 50-16...
ENVIRONMENT
22thepoint.com

No. 21 Providence takes on DePaul in Big East battle Saturday

PITTSBURGH — DePaul hosts No. 21 Providence Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Blue Demons enter play at 9-2 overall after losing to Butler Wednesday, 63-59. The Friars are 12-1 and are coming off a 70-65 win over No. 15 Seton Hall Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin triumphs in strong showing over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin an 18-4 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense pulled ahead to a 38-16 lead over Kankakee...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Freeman topples Church Hill Academy 50-49

Wednesday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Freeman passed in a 50-49 victory at Church Hill Academy’s expense in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 29. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-debe9').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276...
FREEMAN, VA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Shaken, not stirred, Astoria South Fulton Coop cracks Greenview 56-30

Astoria South Fulton Coop's river of points eventually washed away Greenview in a 56-30 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
BASKETBALL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Hardin Calhoun manhandles Raymond Lincolnwood 49-23

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Hardin Calhoun turned out the lights on Raymond Lincolnwood 49-23 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help...
HIGH SCHOOL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Too much fuss: Mahomet-Seymour stresses New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51

Mahomet-Seymour notched a win on the victory belt after defeating New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51 in Illinois boys basketball on December 29. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter. Mahomet-Seymour opened a modest 35-24 gap over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West...
BASKETBALL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Mundelein Carmel Catholic rains down on Springfield 48-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Mundelein Carmel Catholic put just enough pressure on Springfield to earn a 48-36 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action. Mundelein Carmel Catholic opened with a 14-7 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter. The Corsairs registered a 24-16 advantage at...
HIGH SCHOOL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Fithian Oakwood denies Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's challenge 54-44

Playing with a winning hand, Fithian Oakwood trumped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 14 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. The first quarter gave the Comets a 17-7 lead over the...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State canceled

Those in Southern California have been preparing for Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State for some time now. Set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. PST, the game has now been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bruins football program.
SAN DIEGO, CA

