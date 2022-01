Dating as a woman who feels a lot isn’t easy. The fear of being called "crazy" became so overwhelming that I learned to keep my emotions to myself and act like I was cool going with the flow. But now and again my anxiety intensified and caused the floodgates of my emotions to open. I would text long paragraphs to the guy I was dating, hoping he would understand my perspective and meet my needs, but the most common outcome was shame and heartbreak. After enough relationships ended like that, I thought something was wrong with me.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO