Energy Industry

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

naturalgasworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into...

www.naturalgasworld.com

dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
naturalgasworld.com

Santos, Tamboran flow gas from Beetaloo wells

Tanumbirini 2H and Tanumbirini 3H wells in EP161 are currently de-watering and undergoing clean-up activities. Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) and Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) wells in EP161 in Beetaloo sub-basin have started flowing gas to the surface, Sydney-listed Tamboran Resources said on December 30. Gas flow follows the successful fracture stimulation across 11 and 10 stages in T2H and T3H wells, respectively,
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
The Independent

Ofgem sets out plans to soften energy price surge in April

Energy regulator Ofgem has laid out plans which could ease the expected surge in bills next year.Households are expected to see a severe hike in the cost of their energy in April as suppliers are due to increase prices in line with soaring wholesale costs after changes to an industry price cap.Around 25 UK energy suppliers have collapsed since August due to the impact of rocketing prices.As a result, millions of households and businesses have been passed on to new providers, so-called suppliers of last resort.On Thursday, Ofgem said it is consulting on changes which would spread the cost of...
power-technology.com

Risen Energy plans to build $7bn solar PV manufacturing plant in China

The manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of 10GW of solar cells and 3GW of panels. Risen Energy has announced plans to invest $7bn (CNY44.65bn) for the construction of a new solar photovoltaics (PV) manufacturing plant in Inner Mongolia. The project comprises two sections – one is the...
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
houstonmirror.com

Hyundai Engineering completes construction of world's 6th GTL plant in Uzbekistan

Seoul [South Korea], December 29 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Engineering announced on the 28th that it has completed construction of GTL (Gas-to-Liquid) plant worth $2.62 billion (about 3.1 trillion won) in Uzbekistan. Hyundai Engineering held a completion ceremony on the 25th (local time). At the ceremony, officials from the Uzbekistan government,...
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus to raise A$5.5mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy will raise A$5.5mn ($3.98mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on December 29. The company has announced a...
RideApart

VP Racing Fuels Is Developing Biofuels With Renewable Components

VP Racing Fuels is a company that specializes in the development and production of various performance fuels, lubricants, and additives. The company recently announced that it has been hard at work in developing biofuels that make use of bio-renewable components, and that it will soon be including biofuels as part of its current range of performance fuel products.
naturalgasworld.com

Despite short-term balance, global gas markets not out of the woods yet

Prices are moderating, and new supplies of LNG are headed to Europe to alleviate the supply emergency, but volatility remains an issue elsewhere. After a tumultuous week for TTF prices, which rose to and then tumbled from all-time highs of nearly $60/Mmbtu, the market is more balanced in the short term as a result of LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe.
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas says oil demand recovery to remain fragile

The demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lock-downs, it said. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on December 28 that oil demand recovery remains fragile due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants. “The path towards...
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom Neft, Lukoil in Yamal-Nenets JV

The companies teamed up to explore parts of the far north of Russia. Russian energy companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft said December 28 they formed a joint venture to develop oil and natural gas in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district. A $706mn transaction creates a joint venture to develop the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky...
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
naturalgasworld.com

Petrobras completes sale of onshore acreage

The Brazilian energy company concluded the sale of acreage in the Espirito Santo basin. Brazilian energy company Petrobras said December 29 it concluded the sale of its entire holdings in 27 onshore exploration and production assets in the Espirito Santo basin. “This transaction is in line with the company's portfolio...
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
