Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Energy regulator Ofgem has laid out plans which could ease the expected surge in bills next year.Households are expected to see a severe hike in the cost of their energy in April as suppliers are due to increase prices in line with soaring wholesale costs after changes to an industry price cap.Around 25 UK energy suppliers have collapsed since August due to the impact of rocketing prices.As a result, millions of households and businesses have been passed on to new providers, so-called suppliers of last resort.On Thursday, Ofgem said it is consulting on changes which would spread the cost of...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO