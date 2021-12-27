ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

GFA to facilitate sale of advance AFCON match tickets

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters groups and persons who wish to travel to Cameroon for 2021 AFCON are hereby informed to contact the Ghana Football Association to facilitate the purchase of advance match tickets on their behalf. This follows the decision of the Confederation...

www.primenewsghana.com

primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Profile of Mali national team

Mali is in Group F of AFCON 2021 hosted by Cameroon. Tunisia, Mauritania and Gambia are the other teams in the group. The Mali national football team, nicknamed Les Aigles (The Eagles), is the national team of Mali and is controlled by the Malian Football Federation. Mali competes as members...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

Check out the results of MTN FA Cup Round of 64

Asante Kotoko lost for the second time to city rivals King Faisal within 25-days as they crashed out of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup after losing 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday. The Porcupine Warriors lost 3-2 to their neighbours on December 5 at the Baba Yara stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Video: Kofi Kordzi brace sees Hearts of Oak past Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak recovered from their 2-2 draw against Dreams FC on Saturday as they edged passed Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in their outstanding Ghana Premier League matchday 5 encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium. The game against Chelsea is one of the three matches which were rescheduled because of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

King Faisal knock Kotoko out of MTN FA Cup

King Faisal have progressed to the next phase of the 2021/22 MTN FA CUP after edging city rivals Asante Kotoko on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Insha Allah Boys got the better of the Porcupine Warriors again this season as they eliminated them from the MTN FA Cup Competition with a hard earned narrow 1-0 victory at home to advance to the next round.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams disrespect of AFCON

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed the “disrespect” shown towards the AFCON and says coverage of the tournament is “tinged with racism”. Cameroon is scheduled to host AFCON from January 9 to February 6 but the decision to stage the tournament during the domestic European season, and amid rising cases of Omicron Covid‑19 variant, has attracted some criticism.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Kotoko is out of FA Cup and so what? - Evelyn Nsiah Asare fires at critics

Board member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has fired back at critics after the Porcupines elimination from the MTN FA Cup. Kotoko on Wednesday exited the MTN FA Cup after succumbing to a 1-0 loss to city rivals King Faisal and supporters have expressed their displeasure over the recent defeat.
UEFA
The Independent

Graham Potter wishes Yves Bissouma well for ‘important’ Africa Cup of Nations

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and says Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the AFCON, which runs from January 9 to February 6, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Daniel Amartey's performance against Liverpool sets Social media ablaze

Ghana's defender Daniel Amartey has been lauded for his all-action performance in the Leicester City win over Liverpool. The Foxes beat the Kop 1-0 at the King Power Stadium courtesy Ademola Lookman 59 minute strike but also had to thank the mid-shift partnership of Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi for keeping Jurgen Klopp's attackers at bay in over 20 matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Martinez opposes plan to hold World Cup every two years

Roberto Martinez has voiced his opposition to Fifa’s plans to revamp the World Cup schedule.The Belgium boss, who will lead the country in Qatar in 2022, is against the proposal to hold the tournament every two years.Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger have been pushing to change the calendar.The governing body hosted a summit last week and told its 211 member associations £3.3billion in additional revenue would be generated from holding a biennial World Cup.France forward Kylian Mbappe and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski have raised their concerns and Martinez has now added his, and...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

Okudzeto Ablakwa raises concerns over Emirates travel ban on Ghana

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised some concerns over the travel ban placed on Ghana by Emirates due to Covid cases. According to him, the decision is discriminatory and offensive. Emirates has placed travel restrictions on selected African countries on entry and transit to Dubai following the Omicron...
TRAVEL
primenewsghana.com

Videos: Shatta Wale's Freedom Wave concert at Accra Sports Stadium

Shatta Wale and Medikal on Christmas day, December 25 hosted a concert dubbed Freedom Wave at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Freedom Wave Concert saw a couple of artistes mount the stage at the Accra Sports Stadium. The artistes include Kelvyn Boy, Amerado, Fameye, Black Sherif and others who made...
MUSIC
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton tops list of Premier League’s EFL targets

When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.Here is a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.Ben Brereton DiazSince his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.FootballA former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club.Keep up your great work @benbreo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4THQRnkwhx— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 30, 2021Thanks @alanshearer 👍🏻😁 https://t.co/asr1Oettug— Ben Brereton (@benbreo) December 30, 2021The World Cup account remembered one of the competition’s great goalkeepers.⭐️ Remembering the great Gordon Banks, who was born 84 years ago today 🧤@England | #WorldCup | #TBT pic.twitter.com/KT2ZjPmCkD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2021Son...
NFL
The Independent

Leicester-Norwich called off as Covid and injuries hit Canaries squad

Norwich’s New Year’s Day trip to Leicester has been postponed at the Canaries’ request as a result of positive Covid-19 tests and injuries, the Premier League has confirmed.Both clubs issued brief statements at 8pm on Thursday evening, with the governing body elaborating on the reasons.The Premier League’s statement said: “Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January.“The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

