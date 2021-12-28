ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Azzi: Light must always triumph over darkness

By Robert Azzi
The Eagle Times
 2 days ago

”Each morning comes along and you assume it will be similar enough to the previous one — that you will be safe, that your family will be alive, that you will be together, that life will remain mostly as it was,” Anthony Doerr writes in Cloud Cuckoo Land, a book that...

www.eagletimes.com

bookriot.com

World War II Stories and the Proliferation of Historical Fiction

I am a huge fan of historical fiction, and I believe that it has the power to say a lot about our times, if executed well. I started my historical fiction journey with epic romantic tales of heroism and sacrifice, which were very enjoyable but, at the same time, could be oversimplifying and divisive. Over the years I have been able to find great, nuanced works of historical fiction that augment or encourage greater understanding of the complexities of the past. There has been, since the 2000s, a rise in the number of historical fiction books, and a considerable number of these have been about the Second World War. As a historical fiction enthusiast, I am curious about the factors that might be driving these trends.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Fiction to look out for in 2022

Whether it’s a hangover from a pandemic-disrupted few years, a sign that writers had particularly productive lockdowns, or perhaps it’s the many centenaries coming up – Ulysses, The Waste Land and Jacob’s Room – but 2022 is positively groaning with great novels. We’ll leave the Observer’s peerless debut feature to cover new novels from the UK and largely focus on books published in the first half of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Christopher Hitchens Was Fearless

So how does one come to grips with the whirlpools of insanity that swirl around us these days? Copious amounts of alcohol are certainly a reliable option. An even better alternative is to spend time with wiser heads who are willing to dispense advice on how to navigate the road ahead. In my own case, over the years I’ve lost a number of friends whose wisdom and reason would be invaluable in trying to make sense of the sheer brokenness of the America we are living in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talkhouse.com

A Light in the Darkness

One of the most tangible benefits of being a writer is that you have the opportunity to work your shit out on the page. That blinking cursor gives you an outlet into which you can plug all your hopes, dreams and trauma. But when you become a professional writer, those opportunities get squeezed by more lucrative ones, especially if your chosen discipline is screenwriting. Because professional screenwriting is rarely about realizing your hopes and dreams, it’s about realizing paying jobs. Once in a blue moon you get lucky, though, and you don’t just find a job … it finds you. And in my career, those are the jobs that have changed my life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

A Persian festival, Yalda, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, with pomegranates, poetry and sacred rituals

As the days become shorter and the nights become longer and darker, we are reminded that indeed winter is coming. As a child I would dread this time of the year. Not only was there was less time to play outside, but there was a string of holidays that my Iranian family didn’t celebrate, from Hanukkah to Christmas, which made me feel I didn’t belong in our new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the age of 11, I asked my parents for a Christmas tree. That’s when my grandmother, Ghamarjoon, placed two pomegranates in my hands and two in my mother’s...
CELEBRATIONS
Richmond.com

Mysteries: Crime fiction authors' talents shine in this month's picks

Mark Twain’s advice to budding novelists: “Write what you know.”. Television journalist Tamron Hall, a specialist in crime reporting, wisely adopts that guidance in her debut novel, “As the Wicked Watch” (William Morrow, $27.99, 400 pages). The first in a projected series, the story focuses on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Investor's Business Daily

Living Legend Toymaker Turns Her Darkness Into Light

Melissa & Doug co-founder Melissa Bernstein is one of world's most prolific toymakers. But don't assume her life is just fun and games — she has a shelf lined with "misfit toys" to prove it. When a new toy falls flat with consumers, Bernstein, 55, plucks one out of...
Times Union

Accept the darkness as soft companion to light

I laugh at how many times I have prayed for a sign to let me know that I was on the right path. In difficult moments I have begged for skywriting or an envelope from God with my name on it. Maybe I watched too many episodes of “Mission Impossible” when I was growing up, but part of me wants instructions that spell out what I should do with my life.
RELIGION
violinist.com

Musical Light During a Dark Year: A Solstice Reflection

December 21, 2021, 9:01 AM · Today is the Winter Solstice, the longest and darkest day of the year. Many cultures celebrate with candles, lighting of fires and other light-and-darkness symbolism, reflecting on the last year while looking forward to the return of more light to the world, literally.
MUSIC
