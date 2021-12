Millions of people take antidepressants each day, but a major new review of the data brings up some concerns with how the drugs are currently prescribed. In fact, when taken over long periods for mild and moderate depression, antidepressants may be doing patients more harm than good, the review explains. That's not to say we shouldn't use antidepressants at all – in many instances, they save lives and work well. But the authors of the new review, which appears in the British Medical Journal's Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin, suggest doctors should prescribe fewer antidepressants for shorter periods of time, and focus on people...

