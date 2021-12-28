ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Listening in grief

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new year brings something unexpected to a few of my friends, learning how to maneuver the firsts. Like so many people around the world, we have lost people. My friend recently lost her brother over an extended illness, while another friend lost her husband over a short one. Their level...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

5 Lessons Learned From Living Through Grief

The cheeriness of the holiday season can be especially painful for someone who is grieving. Everyone's experience of grief is unique, which means the ways they find relief will also differ. For those who have lost a loved one, the recurrence of sadness is not a step backward; it is...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

Grief Is Evidence of Love

Fourteen years ago, the day before Thanksgiving, I lost my sister Tracie to breast cancer. She was 37, married, and the mother of three children. I can’t remember what happened the next day—what we ate or who even cooked. Everything was a blur. A couple of days after we laid Tracie to rest, my mother called me. William, my only brother, was being hospitalized. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong, but he couldn’t breathe. I refused to believe that anything bad could happen to him, that the world could be this cruel, this relentless. But four days after he was hospitalized, he died. I had not yet unpacked my bags from Tracie’s funeral. The grief was so overwhelming, so consuming, so mind-boggling that I collapsed. Two weeks after William’s funeral, it was Christmas. My four sisters and I all gathered at my parents’ home. It was like we were sleepwalking. There, but not really present.
SOCIETY
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

BMore Well: Coping With Holiday Grief

Nicole Baker’s goal with this segment is to give you easy, practical everyday tips on staying well, safe and happy. She will spotlight stories that bring you a dose of wellness during our newscasts, and you’ll find longer-form stories streaming monthly on CBSN Baltimore. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I lost my grandmother suddenly in October and it was pretty terrible — this will be my family’s first Christmas without her. I know I’m not the only one dealing with this. A WebMD study found 57% of us are grieving someone we lost in the last three years. And let’s be real: the holiday season can bring a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
mymcr.net

How to handle grief at Christmas

Holidays are supposed to be times for rejoicing, not grieving. At Christmas we are busy shopping, eating, caroling, giving, and celebrating. However, grief can interrupt the festivities if we have lost a loved one. I remember the first Christmas after my dad died. I missed him more than I could...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
KTVL

With expectations of holiday joy, dealing with grief can be challenging

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a time to feel happy and joyful, but if someone close to you has died, you might feel conflicted. Which is normal, according to Sam Hodges, vice president of GriefShare, an online source to find others who are in the same situation. "It can be...
stgeorgeutah.com

Here & there: Creating Christmas joy from grief

FEATURE —Today is the last day of Advent. Four Sundays of anticipation and preparation for Christmas. Some years, my family has celebrated it. Other years we haven’t. This year we didn’t. And I’m not really sure why. Perhaps it was because this year the start of...
RELIGION
prweek.com

Grief: Support the bereaved, don’t ignore the taboo

In July, my dad died. Still writing or saying that now, so many months on, doesn’t feel real. That Tuesday morning I lost my hero and so many other people lost what my dad was to them – their rock, their advisor, their problem-solver and their friend. In...
HEALTH
Independent Tribune

LETTER: Praying for help with grief and sadness

Sadness and grief, challenge our peace. Though difficult, we know that this part of life, will never cease. The processing of grief, can be masked in disbelief, so how do students comprehend, when life suddenly comes to an end?. As a parent, I pray for you, I really do, can’t...
RELIGION
nbc15.com

Bonded by love, united by grief

Temperatures will drop off a bit through the middle of the week before rising again Thursday. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Characters from Alpine Folklore were walking State St. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Birthdays for Sunday, December 19. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recurring recording of NBC15 News...
SOCIETY
KOCO

Experts explain how to cope with grief during the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the holidays approaching, experts explained how to cope with grief. The holidays are a time for family and fun. However, for many this season who have lost a loved one, the holidays can be hard. The COVID-19 pandemic is costing people their lives, and families...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WRAL News

Let grief and joy coexist this holiday season

Many years ago, when I lived for two years not too far south of the Arctic Circle in Finland, where my mother grew up, I learned the custom of visiting one's ancestors on Christmas Eve to light a candle on their grave. That first year, I traveled by bus to my Finnish grandmother, Mummi’s. She always had kaffee waiting with homemade pulla, a braided Finnish sweet bread redolent with cardamom. We ate it at a small round table covered by my great aunt Senja-Tati’s hand-laced table cloth. It was already dark at 3 p.m. when we climbed into a taxi which would take us to the cemetery where Ukki, my grandfather, was buried. Finns all over the country would be doing the same.
FESTIVAL
localmemphis.com

New podcast helping Arkansans dealing with grief this holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since April, Arkansas Hospice has been doing podcast episodes on different aspects of grief. The podcast, "Speaking of Grief," is presented by Arkansas Hospice Director of Bereavement, Barbara Ross, and bereavement specialists Jamie Boshears and Simone Brock. Now, these experts have come together to talk...
sixtyandme.com

How We Can Actively Support Someone in Grief

We are fixers by nature. If there’s a problem, we naturally want to find a solution. Our society carries that concept to an immediate solution known as pill popping. We’ve become this type of fixer for basically all problems. Going to a psychiatrist today is an assurance you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Erick the Architect Unmasks His Struggles with Grief

The pandemic taught us all about grief. Nearly everyone was touched by COVID-19 in some way: Kids lost parents, friends lost friends, families grew smaller. Some, like producer and artist Erick the Architect, suffered more than others. Erick is a founding member of the Flatbush Zombies and earned multiple RIAA Gold Records as a producer and artist, but those accolade didn’t make him he immune from the losses we all endured. Several of his loved ones succumbed to the virus over the last two years, and as his sorrow compounded he started to turn his grieving inwards, his emotions going numb as he struggled to process the overwhelming pain of loss.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

Grief, Unexpected

Danny Lavery welcomes Olivia Charmaine Morris, founder and CEO of Black Monarch Entertainment. Her new IG Live lifestyle series, “The Tea,” invites celebrity guests to participate in intimate conversations. Lavery and Charmaine Morris tackle three letters. First, from someone wondering if the grief they feel for a teacher...
TV & VIDEOS
KYTV

Holidays are among roughest times for families dealing with grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s never easy to lose a loved one but the holidays are among the most difficult times for grieving families. “All the traditions are about family so it makes sense that it’s going to be painful,” said Dr. Karen Scott, the Co-Founder of Lost and Found Grief Center.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NBCMontana

Counselors help people to overcome grief this Christmas season

BUTTE, Mont. — Since 2020, Montana has lost close to 3,000 residents from COVID-19. “That's a really hard, hard thing for a person to go through, especially the past couple years, it's been difficult for a lot of people," said Sarah Barry, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor at St. James Healthcare in Butte.
BUTTE, MT
Real Simple

5 Healthy Strategies for Coping With Grief

A loss—especially the death of a loved one—can leave you feeling blindsided. One day, a person, job, pet, or relationship is a significant part of your life, and then the next, you find yourself having to rebuild your life, despite missing a crucial piece. That can elicit a variety of feelings, including anger, sadness, shock, or numbness: all of which are common (and completely normal) aspects of grief.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy