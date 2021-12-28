ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisdom From 'Walden'

 2 days ago

Dear Readers: I hope you enjoy some quotes below from one of my favorite poets, Henry David Thoreau. May he inspire you to live your lives to the fullest, spend time with nature, seek truth and always choose kindness and love. Follow you dreams; live deliberately, wild and free....

kcrw.com

The simple wisdom of doing nothing

For those of us who love and need work, doing nothing seems like anathema. Though appealing in principle, vegging out on the couch or daydreaming out the window isn’t as easy as it should be. Our culture demonizes idleness, and not being (what we perceive to be) productive prompts feelings of laziness and guilt.
DAVID FOSTER WALLACE
The Spokesman-Review

Off the Grid: Perpetual gifts of wisdom from Granny

After years of faithfully trying to learn how to ski the slopes on telemarks, freezing my few remaining brain cells on painfully slow lift rides, and generally failing miserably, I have decided to spend a season learning how to cross-country ski instead. If that doesn’t work, next year I am...
Henry David Thoreau
tillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM: Filling Up the New Calendar

The new calendar on the wall is fresh and clean. So far, there are only a few events are there. It is a fresh start to a new year. The normal daily routine will return after all the winter holiday events come to an end. Life will soon begin filling up all that empty space. I’ll miss the blissfully quiet winter evenings of the week between Christmas and New Year’s, with shoes off, wrapped in a cozy blanket, with a good book and a cup of holiday tea. With the “to do” pre-holiday list mostly crossed off, I’m free to do what I darn well please, without a pressing agenda. It is a rare week of few expectations.
DESMOND TUTU
Bill Abbate

The Threshold of Wisdom

If you pay attention to what most of the great philosophers of the past have written, you will notice they have one trait in common. It is a trait that led them to much of the wisdom they have shared with humanity. Each of them appeared to know themselves far better than most people of their day or ours. Deep insights into themselves led them to the wisdom so often expressed. This sentiment was captured by an English physician and writer more than a century ago:
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Seeking wisdom in Jesus’ birth

Christmas is a few days away and colorful lights, inflatable reindeer, extended shopping hours and caroling bands of high school students remind us that it’s a special time. Gallup statistics say more than 90 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas. That’s interesting, because Pew research says only 65 percent of us identify as Christian — and Christmas is a Christian holiday. Clearly, people of other faiths find the joy of the season contagious!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
The Guardian

After a year of sloth, I’ve rediscovered the joy of immersing myself in a book

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a low-key but persistent source of irritation has been how impossible it is to focus. “I can’t do anything,” is a line I’ve exchanged with friends countless times, by which we mean anything more energetic than scrolling. For the past 12 months, at the end of most days, the scene has been exactly the same; I’m out cold on the sofa, dazed from hours of binge-watching, as a prelude to dragging myself to bed. It’s a dull, depressing and nutrient-free way to pass the time. It’s also a hard habit to break.
Guernsey Gazette

Following Stars is wisdom

Driving down I-25 in southeastern Wyoming can be a challenge. Especially this time of year. The wind is in such a hurry to get through the vortex as it polishes that water to an icy black consistency as it goes. The deer evidently are also in a hurry, skating across the highway with great flair and realizing the reality that hooves were not made for hockey.
Business Insider

My sister gave me a copy of Joan Didion's 'The Year of Magical Thinking' and it greatly changed my perspective on life — here's why I started gifting this memoir about grief to my loved ones

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The book I gift the most is "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion. It won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Didion's book is about losing her...
The Guardian

Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman review – vigilant, truthful

From the moment Amanda Gorman started to speak at President Biden’s inauguration, on 20 January, the effect was spellbinding. A graceful young woman in a brilliant yellow suit, speaking to millions – she seemed like sunshine itself, bathing the audience in her light. That performance of her poem, The Hill We Climb, had star quality – and her words, pressing for national unity and reconciliation, soared. The sentiments might not have been out of the ordinary but their delivery was. “The new dawn blooms as we free it./For there is always light,/ If only we’re brave enough to see it./If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
bookriot.com

World War II Stories and the Proliferation of Historical Fiction

I am a huge fan of historical fiction, and I believe that it has the power to say a lot about our times, if executed well. I started my historical fiction journey with epic romantic tales of heroism and sacrifice, which were very enjoyable but, at the same time, could be oversimplifying and divisive. Over the years I have been able to find great, nuanced works of historical fiction that augment or encourage greater understanding of the complexities of the past. There has been, since the 2000s, a rise in the number of historical fiction books, and a considerable number of these have been about the Second World War. As a historical fiction enthusiast, I am curious about the factors that might be driving these trends.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Beth Dutton Finally Learns Game-Changing Secret

Many pieces finally fell into place during last night’s episode of “Yellowstone,” including Beth finding out who attacked them at the end of Season 3. All season long, she’s been convinced that Jamie ordered the attacks and tried to have them all killed. It was definitely telling that all of the Duttons were attacked except for him. But viewers already know that that’s because Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall, actually ordered Terell Riggins to orchestrate the attacks.
theeverygirl.com

The Most Anticipated Books of Winter

It gets colder with each passing moment, which can only mean one thing: Winter is upon us. For pretty much everyone we know, this change in season means curling up with a cozy blanket and a good book in the warmth of our home until the sun decides to show its face again. Luckily, there’s a slew of new books on the horizon to keep us more than busy enough until spring. Whatever genre of books you favor, there’s a new release for you in the list below. Ready your reading nook and open your Goodreads app to add to your ever-growing TBR pile—winter’s new releases are coming.
