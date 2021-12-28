Sibling Tired Of Reaching Out To Sister

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for several years. It paused for two years because of COVID-19, but it started up again last month. I noticed that one of the key freelancers with whom I had worked on this project was nowhere to be found. When I asked about him, I got the cold shoulder. I am grateful that I was invited back, but I find it odd that he is the only one who was left out. I want to reach out to him to see how he's doing. I talked to him a couple of times during lockdown, which was nice. I feel uncomfortable now, though. I don't want to tell him that everybody is back on the job except for him. On the other hand, it would be terrible if he found out and I hadn't given him the heads-up. I consider him to be a friend. Should I tell him? -- Excluded.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO