Family Relationships

Sibling Tired Of Reaching Out To Sister

 2 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two siblings. I'm close to one, and things are awkward with the other. Over the years, I have tried to keep a bond going with my sibling, but now I'm tired. Depending on her mood when I call, she can be friendly or terse. I never know...

M. Brown

I met my ex-husband for breakfast to see if he had changed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are many out there who believe people are capable of change. And then there are those who believe that a leopard can never change his or her spots.
SheKnows

Mom, Interrupted: My Family Is Constantly Cutting Me Off. Is It Too Late To Break The Pattern?

As a mom, I’m constantly…oh, wait…hang on a second…interrupted. When giving out instructions, retelling the greatest story ever, or showering, it’s all cut short. My family has a lot to say and it explodes in my general direction without a thought as to what I’m trying to accomplish. This pattern has been at play for a while now and honestly, it’s my fault. I let it build up like that sticky soap scum on my shower door because I wanted my 8-year-old, husband, and dogs to feel heard in their world — but now I’m feeling unsupported in mine. Is it too late to teach my family a new trick?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily News-Record

Should I Evict My Son?

Dear Annie: I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me. He pays no rent, and he does not help with the bills. He does help with some of the yard work and housecleaning, but he ignores it if I ask him to help with something that I would like. For instance, he failed to install a Dish network while I was away.
RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Carrie Wynn

Moving On From An Ex Is Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
psychologytoday.com

When Guilt Is Dished Out at Family Gatherings

Guilt-tripping is a form of unconscious emotional blackmail whereby the guilt-tripper feels entitled and innocent of any misdeed. Lack of awareness of self or others fuels the narcissistic tendency to adhere rigidly to their perceptions with "pathological certainty." Our reactions in relationships are determined by what we think someone's behavior...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nashville Parent

Solutions to Sibling Rivalry

“You have four presents under the tree and I only have one!” a kid says disgustedly to his little brother. As sure as the sun rises each day, your kids are going to have sibling conflicts — many of them full of rivalry. It’s natural. It happens to all kids because they are all unique, with different personalities and tastes.
KIDS
arcamax.com

Freelancer Wants To Reach Out To Former Co-Worker

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working on a project for several years. It paused for two years because of COVID-19, but it started up again last month. I noticed that one of the key freelancers with whom I had worked on this project was nowhere to be found. When I asked about him, I got the cold shoulder. I am grateful that I was invited back, but I find it odd that he is the only one who was left out. I want to reach out to him to see how he's doing. I talked to him a couple of times during lockdown, which was nice. I feel uncomfortable now, though. I don't want to tell him that everybody is back on the job except for him. On the other hand, it would be terrible if he found out and I hadn't given him the heads-up. I consider him to be a friend. Should I tell him? -- Excluded.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Readers offer their own advice

Dear Amy: I was troubled by your response to Cathy S., who told her family to leave all their old hurts and issues at home for the holidays. Suppressing those feelings may lead to more pleasant holiday get-togethers, but it also sounds like a recipe for superficial, distant relationships. I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Garden City Telegram

Teen Bestie might not be a good match

Dear Amy: I am very upset. I have a best friend, “Lizzie.”. Lizzie and I have been best friends since we attended daycare together, and now we are juniors in high school. Lizzie has always been bossy. She wants things to be her way. Lately, it has gotten bad.
RELATIONSHIPS
Boston Globe

Family’s demands mean less time with fiance

New year, new everything. Let’s fix your relationship problems. Send your question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’m dealing with a struggle that I know I’m not alone in, yet I feel so alone when it comes to finding the answer. I recently became engaged to an absolutely wonderful man. He’s 31, I am 28, and he balances me out perfectly, and he has truly become my best friend. I live about an hour and a half from my family. I come from a family that is very involved and that frequently has events going on. Since I am currently not working (this is a temporary situation of unemployment), I have been driving the hour and a half to do things with my family, mostly since lately it’s been events that have needed to be done (such as going through a late family member’s belongings, etc.).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Friend Got Her Son the Most Dangerous Gift

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My friend’s 8-year-old got a bow and arrow for Christmas. Not a Nerf one, but one which could injure him or another living thing. My friend is a single mom, and confides in me about her struggles with her son who has impulse control and, like most (some?) 8-year-olds, can’t really be trusted to follow directions. He is left alone for hours sometimes to watch himself and if told not to watch electronics or eat candy will consistently do those things anyway. I usually keep my mouth shut and offer assistance as needed since it is candy or TV, but I am worried for the neighborhood children! Should I say something? She isn’t familiar with bows or any kind of weapons but thinks he will have fun. I just want adult supervision and a safe it will be locked up in.
KIDS
yourislandnews.com

Four ways to support someone who’s grieving

The loss of a friend or loved one is never easy. Grieving is experienced differently by all; therefore, it is often difficult to know how to support and comfort a person during this time. People are often surprised that grief affects them in so many ways, whether it is physically,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

