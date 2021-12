John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio, Jr., partners of Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate take great pride in welcoming four Realtors to the company. Ricky grew up in Woodbridge and attended Cornell University where he played varsity football. After graduation, Ricky went to work for a major national commercial broker, Marcus and Millichap, in Los Angeles for about 3 years. Ricky was named “Salesperson of the Month” twice within his first year as he was able to list $20m worth of properties within his first seven months at the firm. He moved back to Connecticut and now lives in Southbury. Contact Ricky at 203-823-5509 or ricky.ballou@wdsells.com.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO