ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Chicago Leo sprints past Naperville North 50-37

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Pantagraph
 2 days ago

Chicago Leo handed Naperville North a tough 50-37 loss in Illinois boys basketball on December 27. Naperville North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago...

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WTWO/WAWV

North rallies to beat Sullivan, 50-48

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots rallied to beat the Sullivan Golden Arrows, 50-48 to advance to the championship of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Alex Ross’ three-pointer gave North the lead with under a minute to play. Mark Hanks led the Patriots with 16 points.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledding#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Chicago Leo 9 0#Scorestream
papreplive.com

Byrne, Hargrove lead Methacton past North Penn

PERKIOMEN >> Brett Byrne and Cole Hargrove powered the Methacton boys basketball team to a 19-point halftime lead over North Penn then held off the Knights after the break to earn a 66-52 victory at the Perkiomen Valley Holiday Shootout Tuesday night. “Me and Brett have a lot of good...
HIGH SCHOOL
Pantagraph

Grayslake Westlake Christian cancels check from Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op 54-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Grayslake Westlake Christian spurred past Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op 54-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
EDUCATION
Pantagraph

Close Encounter: Chicago Curie nips St. Charles North 63-54

Chicago Curie upended St. Charles North for a narrow 63-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29. Recently on December 18 , Chicago Curie squared up on Chicago Francis W Parker in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. The Condors' offense jumped to...
BASKETBALL
Pantagraph

Decatur MacArthur doesn't mess around with O'Fallon Township 66-46

Decatur MacArthur staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 66-46 win over O'Fallon Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup. The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Generals through the end of the first quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
22thepoint.com

No. 21 Providence takes on DePaul in Big East battle Saturday

PITTSBURGH — DePaul hosts No. 21 Providence Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Blue Demons enter play at 9-2 overall after losing to Butler Wednesday, 63-59. The Friars are 12-1 and are coming off a 70-65 win over No. 15 Seton Hall Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy