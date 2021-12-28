ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home refinancing: Should you do it amid historic low interest rates?

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith current interest rates at all time lows, many...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Could U.S. Home Prices See Another Massive Gain in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and many experts think we'll see things cool off as we head into 2022. But I'm not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 13, I explain why I think we could see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Refinancing#Consumer Reports#Home#American
Laredo Morning Times

Rising home prices lead to higher loan limits for 2022

Double-digit home price increases are great news for homeowners who have more equity as 2021 comes to a close. While buyers complain when prices spike, a side impact of higher prices is that they mean the limits for conforming mortgages and for FHA loans will also be higher. Borrowers, therefore, can avoid needing a jumbo loan to buy property.
REAL ESTATE
marketplace.org

First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year

The S&P Core Logic Case Shiller Index is expected to show the housing market cooled off a teeny bit in October, but with prices still significantly higher than a year ago — around 18%. That’s making it tough for first-time homebuyers. First-time homebuyers made up about one-quarter of...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Real estate shock or a big nothing? Experts debate what rising mortgage rates will mean for the 2022 housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials were confident through the summer that spiking prices would reverse as the economy worked through supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic. But that "transitory" narrative has been all but abandoned this month as the latest reading of U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high. Soon after that report came out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that stubbornly high inflation means that the central bank—which has a dual mandate from Congress to maintain maximum employment and stable prices—is more likely to "look at speeding up the taper."
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The reasons why you should buy a home in 2022 and NOT 2023 - even though the banks are predicting big property price falls

Young Australians are being urged to buy a home in 2022 rather than wait until 2023 despite the prediction prices could significantly fall in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's biggest banks are expecting house price growth in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Hobart to slow to single digits in 2022, following a year of 20 per cent-plus increases.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Should Soaring Property Taxes Drive You to Move?

Rising property taxes can be a major burden for homeowners. At what point should you stop paying them?. Property taxes can rise over time, especially during periods when home values are up. It can sometimes make sense to move in order to escape rising taxes -- but not always. When...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Will Rising Conforming Mortgage Limits Cause Another Housing Crisis?

Borrowing limits are set to increase. Will that drive buyers to get in over their heads?. Conforming loan limits are rising in 2022 in conjunction with increasing property values. There's some concern that this could lead more home buyers down a dangerous path. Home prices have been on the rise...
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Next year’s predictions: Low mortgage rates and high home prices

Disconcerting. Confounding. Whipsawed. The World Health Organization has listed five COVID-19 variants of concern since December 2020. Of those, Delta and Omicron were the headliners. That’s an average of five new variants per year. Globally, shutdowns and lockdowns continue to varying degrees. Just when we think the coast is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy