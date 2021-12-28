Home refinancing: Should you do it amid historic low interest rates?

Mortgage rates are closing out 2021 nearly half a percentage point higher than where they were at the end of 2020. But don’t blame the omicron variant for their recent movements. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.11% for the week ending Dec. 30, Freddie Mac. FMCC,. -0.87%. reported Thursday....
The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and many experts think we'll see things cool off as we head into 2022. But I'm not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 13, I explain why I think we could see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week from 3.05% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%.
Double-digit home price increases are great news for homeowners who have more equity as 2021 comes to a close. While buyers complain when prices spike, a side impact of higher prices is that they mean the limits for conforming mortgages and for FHA loans will also be higher. Borrowers, therefore, can avoid needing a jumbo loan to buy property.
The U.S. Federal Reserve confirmed investor suspicions in December that multiple interest rate hikes are likely coming in 2022. The bond market is now pricing in the potential for the first rate hike to come sooner than many investors may realize. Probability Rising: According to CME Group, the bond market...
The S&P Core Logic Case Shiller Index is expected to show the housing market cooled off a teeny bit in October, but with prices still significantly higher than a year ago — around 18%. That’s making it tough for first-time homebuyers. First-time homebuyers made up about one-quarter of...
Finding the right time to buy a house can be tricky with the fluctuating market. During the past year and a half, houses have been selling so quickly that sometimes there wasn't even time to complete...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials were confident through the summer that spiking prices would reverse as the economy worked through supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic. But that "transitory" narrative has been all but abandoned this month as the latest reading of U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high. Soon after that report came out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that stubbornly high inflation means that the central bank—which has a dual mandate from Congress to maintain maximum employment and stable prices—is more likely to "look at speeding up the taper."
In the wake of rising bond yields, large twin deficits and a near 40-year high in consumer prices, it's likely that bond markets will continue to underperform in 2022, Comerica highlights in its 2022 Market Outlook. "Though Omicron and election volatility may suppress yields, we suspect the persistent nature of...
Young Australians are being urged to buy a home in 2022 rather than wait until 2023 despite the prediction prices could significantly fall in Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's biggest banks are expecting house price growth in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Hobart to slow to single digits in 2022, following a year of 20 per cent-plus increases.
Rising property taxes can be a major burden for homeowners. At what point should you stop paying them?. Property taxes can rise over time, especially during periods when home values are up. It can sometimes make sense to move in order to escape rising taxes -- but not always. When...
Borrowing limits are set to increase. Will that drive buyers to get in over their heads?. Conforming loan limits are rising in 2022 in conjunction with increasing property values. There's some concern that this could lead more home buyers down a dangerous path. Home prices have been on the rise...
Disconcerting. Confounding. Whipsawed. The World Health Organization has listed five COVID-19 variants of concern since December 2020. Of those, Delta and Omicron were the headliners. That’s an average of five new variants per year. Globally, shutdowns and lockdowns continue to varying degrees. Just when we think the coast is...
