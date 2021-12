The Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure contest and ended up taking third in its district. Parliamentary procedure is knowing how to properly run and maintain order in an official meeting. The members must follow Robert’s Rules of Order during the meeting. The purpose of the parliamentary procedure leadership development event is to encourage students to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and to assist in the development of their leadership, research, problem-solving skills and critical-thinking skills.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO