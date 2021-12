Two months ago, D’Wayne Edwards set out to make higher education history, reopening Detroit’s closed Lewis College of Business with a plan to make it the country’s first design-focused Historically Black College or University. This week, his efforts were rewarded, as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC) was named Michigan’s first and only HBCU. Yesterday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the signing of House Bill 5447 and 5448, which will facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit. This will make it Michigan’s first and only...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO