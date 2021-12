We first met Sara, a mom of two, in eviction court over Zoom when she was on her hospice bed in her living room. Sara had been hospitalized for a few months and had fallen behind in paying her rent. Her property manager, an out-of-state company, had hired a contract attorney. When Sara didn’t pay her rent, she was given a three-day eviction notice. On the fourth day, her property manager’s attorney filed for eviction. Five days later Sara was summoned to eviction court while she was literally on her deathbed.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO