The City of Kingman is pleased to announce the construction of a new FedEx Ground facility at the Kingman Industrial Park. Construction has begun on a 200,000+ square foot distribution center on 30 acres of previously owned City of Kingman land. The 30-acre land sale resulted in $1,975,000.00 in proceeds to the City of Kingman. Bennett Bratley, Economic Development Manager said, “The proceeds resulting from this land sale will be instrumental in the future development of the Kingman Airport as they are reinvested into airport infrastructure and operations over the next few years.”

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO