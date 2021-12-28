ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Clarkson provided Utah with a needed emotional lift, which he was able to maintain despite a fan trying to shake him. Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their...

www.startribune.com

Related
CBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson says fan at Spurs game crossed the line with 'malicious' comments

During the Utah Jazz's 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took exception with comments a fan directed his way. Though the situation didn't escalate, Clarkson did say that the fan's comments crossed the line as he took a step toward the stands to almost confront the situation.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson had to be restrained from going after fan

Utah Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson had an issue with a fan in San Antonio on Monday night, but fortunately the incident was resolved before it turned ugly. A fan was escorted out of the AT&T Center during the Jazz’s game against the Spurs after he apparently would not stop riding Clarkson. Clarkson was frustrated with some things that happened on the court, and the fan stood up and said something to him during a timeout. You can see the fan being escorted out below.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew

The Utah Jazz have certainly been one of the more impressive teams in all of basketball the past couple of seasons but unfortunately haven’t been able to get the job finished at the end of the year when it all matters and win an NBA title. The Jazz team is filled with talent so there’s […] The post 3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs Utah, Final Score: Jazz defend the paint and Spurs offense can’t get untracked, losing 104-110

The Spurs offense hit a wall tonight, and it was a combination of running out of gas like a marathon runner and the elite interior defense of the Utah Jazz, led by Rudy Gobert’s long arms as he blocked a lot of shots and intimidated many more. Perhaps the best counter to the paint protection would have been shooting a boatload of three-point shots, but the Spurs couldn’t hit shots outside either tonight, and it turned into a solid win for the Jazz, although the end of the bench group with Cacok, Wieskamp and Primo made the final score look a little closer that it had a right to be with a 10-2 closing run. The Spurs played well enough on defense tonight to win the game, but their inability to get scores against the stout Jazz defenders kept the game out of reach.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert Scores On Alley-Oop From Ingles During Jazz/Blazers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert connected with Joe Ingles on an alley-oop during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 9:11 left in the third quarter, Ingles lobbed a ball to a...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Rejects Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert rejected a layup by former Weber State star Damian Lillard during Utah’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers hosted the Jazz At Moda Center on Wednesday, December 29. With 1:26 remaining in the first half, Lillard drove the...
NBA
CBS Miami

Heat, Spurs Game Wednesday Night Postponed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat’s Wednesday night game against the San Antonio Spurs has been postponed by the NBA. The team announced on Twitter that it would be rescheduled for another day. They did not five a reason for the postponement. The news comes as six Heat players are now out of the line-up and into COVID protocols. That list includes captain Udonis Haslem, Max Strus, Zylan Cheatham, Kyle Lowery, PJ Tucker, and Gabe Vincent.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Jazz 110, Spurs 104

The Spurs’ impressive run of potent offensive production came to a halt in a 110-104 loss to the defensive-minded Utah Jazz on Monday night at the AT&T Center. With leading scorer Donovan Mitchell out with a back injury, the Jazz (24-9) relied on their top-10 defense and Jordan Clarkson’s 23 points off the bench to carry them to their third win in a row and avenge a 128-126 home loss to the Spurs on Dec. 17.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz hold off Spurs late to get win minus Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz held off a late San Antonio Spurs run to get the win, 110-104. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz needed other players to step up and the Jazz gave a great team effort to overpower the Spurs. To get the win Utah needed even more dominance from Rudy...
NBA
