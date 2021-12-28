Timberwolves-Boston game recap

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO