NHL

Emergency goalies stay ready to fulfill NHL dreams at moment's notice

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Konin had just finished skating with some Tampa Bay Lightning alumni on Dec. 2 when he saw there were several missed calls on his cell phone. Because he is the Lightning's emergency backup goalie, Konin said he had a feeling what the calls were about. And he was right, sort...

NHL

Winter Classic could rank as coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history if the forecast holds, with a high of minus 3 and a low of minus 9 when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the...
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues will be worth wait

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steve Mayer stood in Section 220 at Target Field on Tuesday, overlooking the rink where the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Snow was falling. Perfect. This will be...
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: MTL @ TBL - 6:09 of the Second Period

Video review supported the call on the ice that Brendan Gallagher interfered with Maxime Lagace, preventing him from playing his position. Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No goal Montreal. Explanation:. Video review supported the call on the ice that Montreal's Brendan Gallagher interfered with Tampa Bay's Maxime...
NHL
NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic 'will go on as planned' with severe cold weather expected

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NHL intends to play the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic as scheduled, but the League is monitoring the forecast of severe cold, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play at Target Field on Saturday (7 p.m. ET;...
NHL
NHL

Malkin hopes to make season debut in 10 days for Penguins

That would have the forward return from offseason knee surgery during a six-game road trip, possibly at the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 6 or Dallas Stars on Dec. 8. The Penguins next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks. "No, not Sunday, for sure," Malkin said. "I can't...
NHL
Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL

