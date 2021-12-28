The Home Page Network

The media-measurement giant informed TV networks and other clients Wednesday that it has, since September of 2020, undercounted so-called “out-of-home” audiences — the people watching programs in offices, bars, hotels and other places — for national TV programming. Nielsen cited a “software issue” for the problem, and vowed to release corrected estimates starting in mid-January of next year. But the process, Nielsen said, is likely to take longer to remedy. Audience data for some of the months won’t be available until February, and release of information about out of home viewership between September and December of last year is still “TBD,” Nielsen said in its memo.
