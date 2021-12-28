ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz run winning streak to four by beating host Spurs

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Onc4S_0dXDLJ7O00

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points off the bench to pace a balanced Utah attack as the visiting Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday for their fourth straight victory.

Utah took the lead late in the first quarter and never allowed the Spurs to see the front again, forging a 10-point edge at the half, expanding it to 12 after three quarters and by as many as 18 points in the fourth.

The Jazz won for the 12th time in their past 14 games despite playing without Donovan Mitchell, who is out with a back strain and did not make the trip to San Antonio.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for Utah, followed by Joe Ingles with 17. Rudy Gobert racked up 16 points and 13 rebounds, Hassan Whiteside scored 13 points and Mike Conley tallied 12.

San Antonio had six scorers reach double figures, led by Derrick White’s 21 points. He added eight assists. Doug McDermott had 17 points, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell hit for 13 each, Lonnie Walker IV scored 11 and Jakob Poeltl amassed 10 rebounds, 13 rebounds and five assists.

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray missed his second straight contest after entering the league’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. The Spurs had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Spurs were playing the second of a home back-to-back that started with a 144-109 win over shorthanded Detroit on Sunday.

Monday’s first quarter featured six ties and four lead changes before the Jazz took charge for good, building a 34-27 lead going into the second period. Utah pushed its advantage to as many as 15 points late in the second period, but the Spurs cut their deficit to 53-43 at halftime with a 6-1 run over the final 1:05.

Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 11 points in the first half, while White and Vassell paced San Antonio with eight apiece.

Neither team shot the ball well in the first half -- Utah at 45.5 and San Antonio at 42.2 percent -- while the Jazz dominated the glass, earning a 30-20 advantage. San Antonio was just 1 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
slcdunk.com

Jazz hold off Spurs late to get win minus Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz held off a late San Antonio Spurs run to get the win, 110-104. Without Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz needed other players to step up and the Jazz gave a great team effort to overpower the Spurs. To get the win Utah needed even more dominance from Rudy...
NBA
FanSided

3 studs and 1 dud from Utah Jazz win over Spurs

The Utah Jazz would prefer to have Donovan Mitchell for 82 games a season. In last night’s 110-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, they proved that they’re capable of winning without him. Admittedly, the Spurs were without their best player in Dejounte Murray. He’s comfortably on pace...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FanSided

3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Wiggins Speaks On His Second Time Having COVID-19

Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy