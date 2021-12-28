ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Beecher edges Orion in tough test 53-50

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Quad-Cities Times
 2 days ago

Beecher didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Orion 53-50 in an Illinois boys basketball...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Orion

Adam Bohland an Orion wrestler wins the gold medal in the heavyweight bracket at Princeton. Starting with this issue, the Orion Gazette is being printed at a state-of-art plant in Galesburg. Sprinting to an 11-0 lead in the first three minutes of their game at the Bi-State Shootout, the Orion...
ORION, IL
Quad-Cities Times

BHC women put up big numbers in win

Black Hawk 92, Palm Beach 75: The Black Hawk College women's basketball team put up some huge numbers Wednesday in a 92-75 victory over Palm Beach State College at the Illinois Central College Holiday Tournament in Peoria. Playing back near her hometown, Khloe Damm had a career day in leading...
BASKETBALL
Quad-Cities Times

TRAC West rivals Rockridge, Mon-Rose to meet for Warkins girls' title

ERIE — It will be a showdown of two of the Three Rivers West's best girls' basketball teams for the championship of the 12th annual Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic. Rockridge (12-4) and undefeated Monmouth-Roseville (15-0) set up Thursday evening's 6 o'clock title showdown here with victories in their respective contests Wednesday evening.
HIGH SCHOOL
Quad-Cities Times

Port Byron Riverdale squeezes past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Port Byron Riverdale didn't mind, dispatching Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29. Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . For...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Quad-Cities Times

Camp Point Central casts spell on Sherrard 38-31

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Camp Point Central nabbed it to nudge past Sherrard 38-31 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29. The first quarter gave Camp Point Central a 11-5 lead over Sherrard. Camp Point Central's shooting moved to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard...
HIGH SCHOOL
Quad-Cities Times

Too wild to tame: Taylor Ridge Rockridge topples Camp Point Central 61-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Camp Point Central and collected a 61-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29. The Rockets made the first move by forging a 12-3 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter. The Rockets' offense darted to a 26-13 lead over the Panthers at...
HIGH SCHOOL
Quad-Cities Times

Normal Calvary Christian tenderizes Annawan 65-38

Yes, Normal Calvary Christian looked superb in beating Annawan, but no autographs please after its 65-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29. Normal Calvary Christian opened with a 20-5 advantage over Annawan through the first quarter. Normal Calvary Christian's shooting stomped on to a 39-14 lead over...
HIGH SCHOOL
Pawtucket Times

FRIARS PASS TOUGH TEST

PROVIDENCE — Their first game as a nationally-ranked team in nearly six years did not disappoint. With Noah Horchler on fire from the outside and Jared Bynum providing a major spark off the bench, the No. 21 Providence Friars dispatched of No. 15 Seton Hall, 70-65, before a Wednesday night crowd of 12,069 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Horchler was 5-of-6 from three-point territory on his way to producing 17 points and 13 rebounds. Coming off the bench once again after missing several games with an ankle injury, Bynum supplied 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting along with four assists.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Beecher Edges Orion#Orion 53 50#Scorestream
yoursportsedge.com

Blazers End Skid with 53-50 Win Over Daviess County

The University Heights Academy Blazers picked up their first win in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic Wednesday. The Blazers, after trailing by two at the half, came from behind to pick up a 53-50 win over the Daviess County Panthers, ending a three-game losing streak. The 53 point total...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Quad-Cities Times

Today in sports history: Dec. 29

In 1968, Joe Namath leads the New York Jets 68 yards in 55 seconds to score a go-ahead touchdown and beat the Oakland Raiders 27-23 in the AFL championship game. See more sports moments from this date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Henrico Citizen

Steward edges Morgantown in tough test 59-55

Steward upended Morgantown for a narrow 59-55 victory on December 29 in West Virginia boys high school basketball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy