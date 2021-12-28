Beecher edges Orion in tough test 53-50

PROVIDENCE — Their first game as a nationally-ranked team in nearly six years did not disappoint. With Noah Horchler on fire from the outside and Jared Bynum providing a major spark off the bench, the No. 21 Providence Friars dispatched of No. 15 Seton Hall, 70-65, before a Wednesday night crowd of 12,069 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Horchler was 5-of-6 from three-point territory on his way to producing 17 points and 13 rebounds. Coming off the bench once again after missing several games with an ankle injury, Bynum supplied 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting along with four assists.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO