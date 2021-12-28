ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco police investigating after man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 2 days ago
San Francisco, California – On Christmas Eve, a man was discovered shot to death in San Francisco’s Sunnydale area, prompting an investigation.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers from the Ingleside station responded to the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue. Officers discovered the victim with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Officers and emergency medical workers attempted to save the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police said the victim was a 43-year-old man, but did not reveal his name.

Authorities have no lead on a suspect at this moment, and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 to the SFPD tip line, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

