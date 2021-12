The Miz and Maryse planned to renew their vows during last night's episode of RAW, but with it taking place inside a wrestling ring, you'd best believe it quickly went wrong. Eric Bischoff, who we last saw on an episode of AEW Dynamite, was officiating and both The Miz and Maryse managed to suitably rile up those in attendance. However, when Bischoff asked if anyone had objections to these two getting re-married, you'd best believe Edge made his way to the ring.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO