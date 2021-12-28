ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Iyla Rose Miller

By Editorials
Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIyla Rose Miller, born in the arms of angels on Dec. 22, 2021. She is the daughter of Caitlin and Jason Miller of McClure. She is the sister...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
montgomerymnnews.com

Ruth Hoofhower, 94

Ruth Hoofhower, age 94, of Belle Plaine, MN, entered eternal peace on Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at Oak Terrace Senior Living, in Jordan, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 29, at 11 am, with a visitation from 9-10:45 am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Second Street East, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker presided. Ruth was laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
WSJM

Pamela Teresa Williams

Pamela Teresa Williams, 71, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Monday, December 27, 2021 3:56 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Miller
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/22/21

A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
AUSTIN, MN
dailyjournal.net

Victor C. Brown

Victor C. ‘Vic’ Brown, age 65 passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Morgantown. He was resident of Franklin. Vic was born January 27, 1956 in Oklahoma, to his parents, the late Victor C. and Marilyn (Miller) Brown Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and went on to serve as Airman with the United States Airforce. Vic worked for over 25 years in the swimming pool industry and later worked for Dreyer &Reinhold Car Dealership in Greenwood as a Car Salesman.
FRANKLIN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Heavens Angels
WDTV

Stephanie Anne Pletcher

Stephanie Anne Pletcher, 44, of Jane Lew gained her wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Weston on August 23, 1977, a daughter of the late James Hugh Lipps and Karen Sue Weese. In addition to her parents, Stephanie was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Burkhart. Forever cherishing their memories of Stephanie are her daughter, Kiersten Pletcher and companion, Brett Murray of Jane Lew; stepmother, Shelia Lipps of Broad Run; four siblings: Michael Messenger, Jimmie Lipps, Jordan Lipps, and Montana Lipps; four nieces and nephews: Brycen Lipps, Brayden Lipps, Sophia Messenger, and Gino Messenger; and one special niece, Raeleigh Cookson. Stephanie graduated from Lewis County High School in 1996. She worked as a Secretary for Lipps Wrecker Service for over 20 years. Stephanie enjoyed spending time camping in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. She liked to read books, watch movies, and going out to eat with family and friends. Stephanie’s family meant the world to her and she will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, Stephanie’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service to assist with funeral expenses. Stephanie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stephanie Anne Pletcher. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
JANE LEW, WV
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
NRVNews

Mauk, Steven

Steven Mauk, 47, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Steve attended Christiansburg High School and was a big Hokie fan. He enjoyed his volunteer jobs at the YMCA Thrift Store and Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. He was an athlete with Special Olympics where he participated in volleyball,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wcluradio.com

Bobby Joe Simpson

Bobby Joe Simpson passed from this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Bobby was beloved by his family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. He was a true kind-hearted soul who followed the “Golden Rule” with everyone he knew all his days. Bobby leaves behind his family, friends, co-workers, and...
OBITUARIES
dailyjournal.net

Reverend Wilma Louise Allen

Reverend. Wilma L. (Harner) Allen, 97, passed away on December 26, 2021, at The Otterbein Franklin Community. Wilma was born on January 3, 1924, in Washington, Indiana, the daughter of the late Edwin C. and Mae (McBride) Harner. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). God’s calling came early to Wilma. She began preaching at Oak Grove Church in Pennyville, Indiana and was assigned as their preacher in 1938 at the age of 14. She served there until leaving for college. While at Oak Grove, she met Birtle Allen. He followed her to Indiana Central College, and they married in 1945. As a full-time pastor for 48 years, Wilma served the Oak Grove United Brethren, Salem and Honey Creek Evangelical United Brethren, as well as the Morristown and Gwynnville United Methodist congregations. After her retirement, she served part-time at University Heights United Methodist Church.
FRANKLIN, IN
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

Jack David Lairmore

Kyle and Angela Lairmore of Owensville, wish to announce the birth of their son Jack David Lairmore, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jack joins his fur- sisters Bella and Molly. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
OWENSVILLE, MO
whtc.com

Crystal Wilson

Crystal A. Wilson, age 35, of Holland, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Dykstra Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are under the auspices of the Northwood Chapel.
HOLLAND, MI
Lawrence County Record

Wilma Ruth Curry

Wilma Ruth “Henry” Curry, 82, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Curry was born on Oct. 31, 1939 in Stotts City to Guy Ellis Henry and Lelia Opal Dawson. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1957. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell until September of 1960. Curry was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Curry on Nov. 26, 1959 in Carthage; he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2012. Curry was a longtime Carthage resident and moved to Webb City in 1993 to be near her grandchildren. She was a member of the Prairie Flower Bible Church in Webb City. She taught primary and beginner classes at Sunday school for 38 years. She faithfully helped with the AWANA program on Wednesday nights, worked in the church nursery when needed and always taught in Bible school during the summer. She played piano during services, for the choir, church programs, special music and would even play for the members at her PTA meetings at her children’s school. She also volunteered her time and played for the residents at St. Luke’s Nursing Center and for a local preschool during their music class. She was president of the PTA and helped organize school carnivals and events.
WEBB CITY, MO
bryancountypatriot.com

Lee Ann Waugh

Lee Ann (Kinsey) Waugh was born Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1957 in Norman, Okla. to parents Bobby Kinsey and Aleta (McCarrell) Kinsey and went into the presence of our Lord on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from her home in Mead, Okla. at the age of 64. Lee Ann grew up in...
MEAD, OK
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy