Attention Patrick Buchanan Editors: There Is A Mandatory Correction To The Column For Release Tuesday, Dec. 28: In The 5Th Graf, Please Change "Jeanne" To "Jeane." Please Use The Following Corrected Version. Thank You. -- Creators

How We Forfeited the Fruits of Cold War Victory

 2 days ago

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war.
Letter: Bill of Rights quiz reaffirmed pride in American democracy

Thanks to the Post-Dispatch for publishing the "Founding Facts" quiz celebrating Bill of Rights Day on Dec. 15. It was challenging to an older American, far removed from higher education, but reading it made me very, very proud of America's democracy. Long may it survive, against present domestic threats most especially.
Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Dec. 28: Not the fraud you were looking for

Regarding the recent decisions by the Supreme Court of the United States, it is important to note that six, or two-thirds, of SCOTUS are practicing Catholics. Their decisions on abortion are influenced by their religion. The First Amendment to our Constitution affirms freedom from religion. Therefore, their recent decisions regarding reproductive rights are unconstitutional.
Madeleine Albright
Jeane Kirkpatrick
Saddam Hussein
Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We'll Shut Down the Government

It's hard to say what's more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they're threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden's COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
This is America… Masked White Supremacists March at Lincoln Memorial

A gang of white men half masked walking in broad daylight with police escorts, all coordinated in their uniformed outfits dressed in khaki pants and caps, blue jackets, and white face masks, stormed the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington DC this past Saturday.
Why America hates Ilhan Omar

Last week at a news conference, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar held her smartphone and played a voice mail containing a threat on her life. The death threat came from an unknown man after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic remarks. Boebert is not the first politician to try making a name for herself by attacking Omar.
Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part of the BRI, this new agreement formalizes the relationship.
China
Iraq
'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO's Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called "draft treaties" with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America's ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a "maskirovka" and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
Letter: If America is so bad, why all the immigrants?

We have pro athletes making millions of dollars in America. Yet anti-American athletes like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James call America a bad and racist country. There are politicians like the so-called "squad" with Reps. Omar, Cortez and Tlaib who tout socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba and China as great places having more freedom than America. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is more communist than socialist, refuses to call out Venezuela even when innocent people are jailed and many people are going hungry for lack of a reliable food supply.
Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years of federal service.
Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden's speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an "unfolding" constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.
