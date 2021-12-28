ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY)' Riot Games on Monday said it has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action lawsuit with California state agencies and current and former women employees. The company said it will pay $80 million...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

L.A.-based esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

Riot Games, the publisher behind esports giant “League of Legends,” agreed Monday night to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 after gaming website Kotaku published a story detailing a sexist culture at Los Angeles-based Riot Games that included […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Walmart Must Face Suit Claiming Failure to Accommodate Schedule

The Maine Human Rights Commission and a Walmart Stores East LP employee with an intellectual disability adequately alleged that the company unlawfully failed to reasonably accommodate his need for a modified, predictable work schedule, a district court ruled. A reasonable jury could determine that Walmart didn’t a provide “forward-looking assurance”...
LAW
BET

Ben Crump Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against State Farm

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump has filed a discrimination lawsuit against State Farm on behalf of a former employee. The lawyer, who represents the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery among many others, is currently working on behalf of Carla Campbell-Jackson, a former State Farm claims section manager who says the insurance company retaliated against her for reporting “racist and discriminatory behavior.”
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Riot Games#Reuters#The Washington Post
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Reuters

Four climate lawsuits to watch in 2022

(Reuters) - The year 2022 could see the U.S. Supreme Court redefine the scope of the country's most important law limiting greenhouse gas, while lower courts will move closer to deciding cases seeking to hold fossil-fuel companies responsible for the effects of climate change. Here are four climate lawsuits that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Judge rejects dismissal of charges against alleged Proud Boys leaders

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory. US District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy