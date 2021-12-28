Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

The Phoenix Suns have been very careful when it comes to handling COVID-19, which is why they were one of a few teams who have a fully healthy roster … that is until Monday. Now, they even lost Deandre Ayton to the health and safety protocols. According to Adrian...
Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
With NBA All-Star voting tipping off on Christmas Day, fans now have the opportunity to select the players they believe should start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. When potential All-Stars deliver vote-worthy performances, we’ll be sure to bring that to your attention with our “NBA All-Star Moment of the Night” series to highlight those deserving players.
Devin Booker matched his season-high of 38 points and also had seven rebounds and five assists on a milestone evening to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. In the first quarter, Booker, at 25 years and 60 days, became the seventh-youngest player...
(Reuters) – Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists...
This time, the Lakers can share the responsibility. The Lakers’ final meaningful offensive possession on Wednesday night was rife with errors, a sideline-out-of-bounds play that started slow and finished in disaster. From an inbounds pass that positioned LeBron James far outside the 3-point arc, to Malik Monk panicking under...
After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. “It’s pretty lit. It’s truly a blessing as well,” Ayton said. “The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different.”
If there was any doubt at all left about what Ja Morant has clearly demonstrated himself to be—an all-star, a transcendent talent, and the best player in franchise history—he removed it tonight, making an incredible game-winning floater while triple-teamed in the lane to give the Grizzlies a thrilling 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road. Morant had 33 points on 14-25 shooting along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Phoenix Suns last sent three players to the All-Star game during the 2006-07 season, punching tickets for Steve Nash, Shawn Marion, and Amar’e Stoudemire. Hard times fell upon the Suns after that era, but now with the team led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, another chance at glory and trio of All-Star nods lie within their reach.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker joined some heady company Wednesday night. The Phoenix guard scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead.
PHOENIX — Monday night’s 114-113 loss for the Phoenix Suns to the Memphis Grizzlies was much more than a rally coming up short. It had been quite the 36 hours for Phoenix, seeing head coach Monty Williams, center Deandre Ayton and forward Jae Crowder go into health and safety protocols. In a month where the league has been ravaged by COVID-19’s omicron variant, it was the Suns’ first case of having players out because of it, and they honestly played like it.
