The conversation surrounding analytics in the NBA (and any sport, really) is very polarizing, with two sides often shouting past each other and missing the nuance required when it comes to discussing it. Analytics are something brought up a lot when it comes to the Bulls these days, because they have a star player in DeMar DeRozan who seemingly bucks analytics by doing the majority of his work in the mid-range area (most mid-range attempts in the NBA). Bill Wennington has made it a point on basically every recent TV broadcast to bring it up.

