Bishop LeBlond boys finish strong, beat Nodaway Valley 59-40

By Levi Smith News-Press NOW
Bishop LeBlond senior Chris Guldan celebrated a team victory and a personal achievement after night one of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament. His team beat Nodaway Valley 59-40, and he scored his 1,000th career point for the program on Monday at Grace Gymnasium.

Guldan spoke on his accomplishment.

“It means a lot, feels great,” he said. “You see people in high school when you’re younger getting stuff like this, and you dream about it and it comes true. It’s an amazing feeling.”

It was achievement that came at an appropriate time, as Guldan co-led the team in scoring with 21 points and proved once again that he can be a dependable scorer even when things aren’t running smoothly. Bishop LeBlond coach (6-1) Mitch Girres spoke on Guldan’s career and his performance.

“It’s really cool for him. He’s been a four-year starter for us, our leader, a guy we go to when we’re struggling,” Girres said. “Tonight was no different. We were struggling offensively and we needed him to kickstart us, and he got us some distance when we were struggling.”

The Golden Eagles led 15-8 after one quarter and extended that to a double digit lead halfway through the second period, but Nodaway Valley (2-8) wasn’t ready to be routed. The Thunder tied the game on a shot from guard Kayden Conn with just seconds remaining, and it took a buzzer-beating layup from LeBlond junior Jake Korell to give his team a 25-23 lead going into the locker room.

“I thought we came out slow and couldn’t find our offensive rhythm,” Guldan said. “In the second half Jake and I kind of turned it on a little bit which gave us a boost and helped us win.”

The Thunder continued to keep the game tight, still trailing by just five at the end of the third quarter. But as the game wore on, Korell’s slashing and Guldan’s shooting began to work in tandem while the defense picked up. LeBlond outscored Nodaway Valley 18-4 in the final quarter.

“We talked at halftime about attacking the paint more, and when we did make threes it was more inside out stuff,” Girres said. “Jake was amazing, he’s another kid that’s been steady as a rock for us and those guys carried us offensively.”

Despite the loss, Thunder coach Michael Barbosa was inspired by the spirited effort.

“We came in and said we had to play our best game, and we showed up,” Barbosa said. “We got a little tired, we don’t have a full team here but if we had a full team I feel like we could have made it an even closer team than what it was.”

North Andrew boys 49,

East Buchanan 41

The Cardinals gritted out a win late against the Bulldogs, withstanding numerous East Buchanan runs that threatened to turn the tide.

Senior forward Owen Graham scored 19 for the Cardinals, leading the North Andrew attack in the paint but also setting up numerous scores for his teammates. Sophomore Trey McDaniel knocked down a trio of threes in crucial spots.

“That’s the next phase for our offense,” Cardinals coach Wade Bryson said. “As teams start to key on Owen, it’s the guys around him who are going to have to step up and make plays and we saw that tonight. That’s exciting to see.”

Bishop LeBlond and North Andrew will meet in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday opposite of Smithville and Plattsburg, which tips at 5:30 p.m. The boys consolation bracket will feature Nodaway Valley and East Buchanan at 11:30 a.m. and Brookfield vs. KC East at 2:30 p.m.

