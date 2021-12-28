Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

What do the most successful people in the world have in common? A trait that is evident in every conversation you hear from Rudy Gobert. The Utah Jazz center is always working on getting better rather than just being good. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trailbazers tonight in a match up franchises that have had very different years. Then a look at how Jordan Clarkson is doing more than just shooting. Rudy Gay is a slump is this worrisome if you are the Utah Jazz — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO