Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant.
The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.
But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day.
This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates.
CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start?
JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
Team USA was forced to forfeit its men's U20 world junior championships preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday because of a "mandated team quarantine" following two positive COVID-19 tests among the players in Alberta, Canada. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced that rather than a postponement, the game will be...
USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January. It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF...
After a wild opening victory against Czechia, Team Canada will look to keep the momentum going against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championships. The Canadians didn't get off to the start they wanted to and were trailing by two early on against the Czechs, but a historic performance by Owen Power and multi-point outings from Cole Perfetti and Mason McTavish helped propel Canada to a 6-3 victory. Power became the first defenseman in World Juniors history to score a hat trick for Team Canada in the tournament.
Kalle Vaisanen got his first goal of the 2022 World Cup in Finland’s 7-1 rout over Austria. Finland improved to 2-0, with the big win giving them a goal differential advantage over Canada in Group A. Canada, with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand, have Austria today, so that can change. Team USA gets Switzerland today as they look to keep pace with Sweden in Group B.
As we enter the home stretch, things could get very fluid very quickly, so please don’t get mad at me if a game suddenly...y’know, doesn’t happen. Anyway, starting things off is the struggling Czechs versus Finland, who has been cruising through this tournament with ease. A highly digestible game at 2pm to open things up!
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its presence felt at the 2022 World Junior Championship. According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Czechia has officially been forced to forfeit their scheduled game on Wednesday versus Finland after one of their players tested positive in the most recent round of testing, therein causing the team to undergo a mandatory quarantine.
It shouldn't have ended this way. After getting through the 2021 tournament despite early COVID-19 breakouts, there was hope the 2022 tournament could go on with little to no complications and with full fan attendance. That was looking good until just over a week before the tournament began thanks to...
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing.
The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. “It’s wonderful to see,” the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association said. “It’s great...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer...
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Super maxi Black Jack crossed the finish line early Wednesday morning to win line honors at the Sydney to Hobart race. The Monaco Yacht Club-based Black Jack finished at 1:37 a.m. (1437 GMT Tuesday) in 2 days, 12 hours, 37 minutes, 17 seconds.
Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti looked like a man on a mission on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old forward, who the Jets selected 10th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded three assists as Team Canada defeated Czechia by a 6–3 score on the opening day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Comments / 0