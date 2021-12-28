ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ctSe_0dXDAY0Q00
1 of 17

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night.

Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup and scored 29 for Atlanta in the first game of a home-and-home set with the Bulls.

DeRozan was 14 for 20 from the field. LaVine, in his second game back after missing 15 days in protocols, went 11 for 21, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Nikola Vucevic got his 14th double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

“We’re the veteran leaders of this team,” DeRozan said. “That’s our job. We’ve got a couple of key guys out, and it was up to us to step up and play big, especially against an Atlanta Hawks team that was going to come out and play hard. The three main guys did what they were supposed to do and everybody else fell in line.”

Vucevic banked in a 3 with 3:15 remaining to make it a 10-point lead and essentially put the game out of reach after DeRozan’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper padded the lead at 126-116. Coby White’s 3 from the left corner ended it with 1:19 left.

Matt Thomas’ 3 gave the Bulls their biggest lead at 16 points in the closing minutes of the third, and the Hawks never really threatened the rest of the way, though two 3s by Reddish twice cut it to five early in the fourth. Reddish buried a 3 from the left wing to make it 108-105 before Vucevic hit consecutive 3s to push the lead to seven.

“Their big three, it seemed like everything they threw up went in,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They do a good job of executing, spacing the floor out and making plays. It seemed like every time we would get close they would stop that momentum with a made bucket.”

Young, who ranks fourth in the NBA with a 27.3 scoring average and third with 9.3 assists per game, returned two negative tests to be eligible to return. He missed the last three games after a positive COVID-19 test, and the Hawks went 1-2 without him.

The Bulls improved to 21-10, second-best in the Eastern Conference. They began the day 10 games over .500 for the first time since January 2016.

The Hawks began the day tied for 10th in the East and dropped to 15-18, losing their eighth in a row at home.

White’s straightaway 3 gave the Bulls their first double-digit lead with 9:10 to go in the third. Vucevic’s lay-in against Clint Capela made it 80-70, and Atlanta called a full timeout.

Young and Reddish combined for 23 points as Atlanta led 36-31 at the end of the first. DeRozan scored 15 in the period on 5-for-6 shooting.

The Bulls came back from an eight-point deficit to tie it at 46-all on Ayo Dosunmu’s dunk midway through the second before LaVine hit a free throw to give Chicago a 55-54 lead. LaVine’s 3 made it 58-56 and caused the Hawks to call timeout.

The lead swelled to 11 on LaVine’s 3 and DeRozan’s finger-roll in the closing minute before halftime. LaVine beat the second-quarter buzzer with a jumper that put the Bulls up 69-63 entering the third.

Chicago went 9 for 18 beyond the arc, and DeRozan and LaVine combined for 44 points in the first half. Vucevic got hot in the second half with 19 points.

“I think Vuc has found a way to fit with those other two guys and it’s been nice to watch,” acting Bulls head coach Chris Fleming said. “It’s been a big part of our success these last two games.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago had 22 assists and 10 turnovers. ... DeRozan had 10 assists and Vucevic chipped in six assists and four blocked shots. ... Fleming was pleased to hear that Young had been cleared to return. “You want to play against the best,” Fleming said. “That’s how we get better.”. ... Coach Billy Donovan missed his second straight game in the protocols. “He had some mild symptoms at the beginning,” Fleming said. “He sounds like himself now.”... Minutes leader Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie are in the protocols. ... G Alex Caruso (left hamstring strain) and F Derrick Jones Jr. (left hamstring strain) were sidelined, too.

Hawks: Reddish went 8 for 12 on 3s. ... Atlanta had 12 players absent, including John Collins, forward Danilo Gallinari, guard Kevin Huerter, guard Lou Williams, swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot and reserve center Onyeka Okongwu in the protocols. ... The Hawks won the series with Chicago 3-0 last season.

Bulls: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

Hawks: At Chicago on Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
hypebeast.com

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose To Play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently sat down on the Knuckleheads Podcast to discuss his decision to play for the Chicago Bulls. As a 12-year veteran in the NBA, DeRozan feels as if he has the best chance to win the championships with the Bulls. This season, the Bulls have surpassed expectations bringing...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Bulls stars Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan record rare feat not even Kobe-Shaq duo achieved

The Chicago Bulls came up with another win on Monday night as they took down Trae Young and the Hawks in Atlanta, 130-118. This was thanks in large part to big performances courtesy of Chicago’s superstar duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls pair came out firing off the gate. So much so, […] The post Bulls stars Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan record rare feat not even Kobe-Shaq duo achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Chris Fleming
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Alfonzo Mckinnie
Person
Cam Reddish
peachtreehoops.com

Bulls’ stars too much for Hawks in 130-118 loss

Despite the Atlanta Hawks missing a ton of players due to health and safety protocols, a game had to be played on Monday night, and it was against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, the Bulls' big three was too much for the short-handed Hawks at the end, as they lost 130-118.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Bulls
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Chicago Bulls finding success with LaVine, DeRozan, Vučević

Balance is the key for the Chicago Bulls this season as they attempt to answer the same nagging question: “Is this team for real?”. The Bulls’ star trio — DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — are beginning to strike an equilibrium that will define the team’s success this season. All three players highlight their willingness to share the spotlight as the key to their strong start.
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević Erupt in Win Over Hawks

10 observations: Bulls’ Big 3 erupts in win over Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are on a roll. With Monday’s 130-118 win over the severely shorthanded Atlanta Hawks, the Bulls extended the team’s current win streak to four games and its season-long record to 21-10 – the franchise’s first time 11 games above .500 since April 2015.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

PICK N' ROLL $50K JACKPOT: LaVine, Vucevic, Bulls, Wizards and More!

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy