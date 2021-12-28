Grammy-Winning Ozzy Osbourne Song ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’ Started ‘As a Joke,’ Says Zakk Wylde

Ozzy, who is quite familiar with bats having made history at his iconic 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa where he bit off a bat’s head in front of a live crowd, is now venturing into the NFT world with “Cryptobatz”. The Prince of Darkness mentioned that he had wanted to enter the NFT world for a while having asked Sharon for a Bored Ape NFT for Christmas. After she said no, Ozzy decided to create his own and thus “Cryptobatz” was born. “CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”. 9,666 NFTs are planned for release in January, but 2,500 are currently available during their pre-sale which can be accessed through the Cryptobatz Discord channel. After release, Ozzy will also be launching “AncientBatz”, which will incorporate geocaching with NFTs. Dedicated fans can travel the world hunting down virtual Batz which will be able to “bite” and mutate up to 100 times. These “MutantBatz” are a combination between “Cryptobatz” and another NFT in the user’s wallet. This feature will allow collectors to mix and “birth” new NFTs by combining their favorite ones with other “Cryptobatz”. Ozzy Osbourne now joins the ranks of Snoop Dogg, Megadeth and The White Stripes who have also released their NFT collections earlier this year. Ozzy continues to focus on his music and is currently working on a new album following his 2020 album “Ordinary Man”. The album is said to include features from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck. This past September Ozzy also released the 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of his 1991 album “No More Tears” via Sony.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO