According to research published by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every 31 patients treated in a medical facility has a health care-associated Infection (HAI) - an infection acquired while treated in that facility. And the costs associated with those HAI's is huge - estimated at $28.4B in direct, and $12.4B in indirect costs annually. While many healthcare settings use commercially available disinfectants to clean and sanitize devices, equipment, and premises, an in-house hypochlorous water generator can help in that effort.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO