49ers injury updates going into crucial Week 17 matchup with Texans

The 49ers had some extra time off following their Thursday game against the Titans. With the additional days off they were allowed a bonus practice Monday. That practice doesn’t require a participation report, but head coach Kyle Shanahan offered some insight into who did and didn’t practice and what the club’s injury situation will look like going into a Week 17 game against the Texans that they have to have.

Wednesday’s practice participation report will provide more official details on the team’s health, but here’s what Shanahan had Monday:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury that Shanahan called a ‘sprain.’ Reporting from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport both indicated Garoppolo has a UCL tear and a fracture in his thumb that could keep him out for several weeks. His participation will be the No. 1 item worth watching throughout the week.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Al-Shaair exited the 49ers’ loss to the Titans with a knee injury. Shanahan said Al-Shaair has a knee sprain that’ll likely keep him out of the team’s final two regular season games against the Texans and Rams. His rise to the top of the 49ers’ LB depth chart has been one of the remarkable stories of the season. In 13 games this season Al-Shaair has 102 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

DL DJ Jones (ankle)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jones suffered an ankle injury Thursday, but he eventually returned to the game and played 39 percent of the snaps. He posted three tackles and one tackle for loss. This is the third week in a row the 49ers have had a player turn an ankle during the game and return to finish the contest. LB Fred Warner and SS Jaquiski Tartt both did it and returned the following week.

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell has now missed three games after injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Seahawks. Shanahan before the Titans game made it sound like there was progress being made toward getting Mitchell back for that one, but he didn’t practice at all and was ruled out Wednesday. Now it sounds like there’s more optimism he could be available to face the Texans.

“Yeah, I think Elijah does have a chance this week,” Shanahan said. “Elijah’s made more progress, he had a decent day yesterday. Still not totally out of the woods yet, but I’m hoping that he can go this week and I know he’s got a chance.”

The 49ers could certainly use Mitchell to help out their run game should rookie QB Trey Lance get the start in Garoppolo’s stead.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Shanahan last week said it was unlikely Moseley would return before Week 18, and even that wasn’t guaranteed. He sounded more hopeful for Week 18 return for Moseley, although he ruled out an early return this week.

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough go for Greenlaw and Shanahan didn’t sound hopeful about his Week 17 return. However, the door is wider for Week 18.

“Yeah, Greenlaw’s been in the same boat where we’re really trying to get this pain to go away,” Shanahan said. “We’re not going to rule out this week yet, but I have more hope for next week.”

The 49ers could certainly use Greenlaw back in action in the event Al-Shaair misses multiple weeks.