ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers injury updates going into crucial Week 17 matchup with Texans

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifnXg_0dXD8Ljk00

The 49ers had some extra time off following their Thursday game against the Titans. With the additional days off they were allowed a bonus practice Monday. That practice doesn’t require a participation report, but head coach Kyle Shanahan offered some insight into who did and didn’t practice and what the club’s injury situation will look like going into a Week 17 game against the Texans that they have to have.

Wednesday’s practice participation report will provide more official details on the team’s health, but here’s what Shanahan had Monday:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPb25_0dXD8Ljk00
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury that Shanahan called a ‘sprain.’ Reporting from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport both indicated Garoppolo has a UCL tear and a fracture in his thumb that could keep him out for several weeks. His participation will be the No. 1 item worth watching throughout the week.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQQ6H_0dXD8Ljk00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Al-Shaair exited the 49ers’ loss to the Titans with a knee injury. Shanahan said Al-Shaair has a knee sprain that’ll likely keep him out of the team’s final two regular season games against the Texans and Rams. His rise to the top of the 49ers’ LB depth chart has been one of the remarkable stories of the season. In 13 games this season Al-Shaair has 102 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

DL DJ Jones (ankle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBudP_0dXD8Ljk00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jones suffered an ankle injury Thursday, but he eventually returned to the game and played 39 percent of the snaps. He posted three tackles and one tackle for loss. This is the third week in a row the 49ers have had a player turn an ankle during the game and return to finish the contest. LB Fred Warner and SS Jaquiski Tartt both did it and returned the following week.

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0TyF_0dXD8Ljk00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell has now missed three games after injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Seahawks. Shanahan before the Titans game made it sound like there was progress being made toward getting Mitchell back for that one, but he didn’t practice at all and was ruled out Wednesday. Now it sounds like there’s more optimism he could be available to face the Texans.

“Yeah, I think Elijah does have a chance this week,” Shanahan said. “Elijah’s made more progress, he had a decent day yesterday. Still not totally out of the woods yet, but I’m hoping that he can go this week and I know he’s got a chance.”

The 49ers could certainly use Mitchell to help out their run game should rookie QB Trey Lance get the start in Garoppolo’s stead.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IL5hT_0dXD8Ljk00
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Shanahan last week said it was unlikely Moseley would return before Week 18, and even that wasn’t guaranteed. He sounded more hopeful for Week 18 return for Moseley, although he ruled out an early return this week.

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mpmcr_0dXD8Ljk00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough go for Greenlaw and Shanahan didn’t sound hopeful about his Week 17 return. However, the door is wider for Week 18.

“Yeah, Greenlaw’s been in the same boat where we’re really trying to get this pain to go away,” Shanahan said. “We’re not going to rule out this week yet, but I have more hope for next week.”

The 49ers could certainly use Greenlaw back in action in the event Al-Shaair misses multiple weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About 49ers Rookie QB Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo’s latest injury may open the door for Trey Lance to show what he can do as the San Francisco 49ers‘ starting quarterback. On Monday afternoon, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury. The 49ers believe Garoppolo suffered the injury during their loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night.
NFL
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Trey Lance is Ready to Start

Jimmy Garoppolo has a chipped bone and a torn ligament in his right thumb, according to reports, and could miss the 49ers upcoming game against the Houston Texans, and maybe the rest of the season. If Garoppolo doesn't play, then Trey Lance will start his second career game. Here's what...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s strong Trey Lance statement after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

It looks like head coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced Trey Lance is ready to start for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been hit by another major injury blow after it was revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury. While Shanahan did not indicate the severity of the issue, recent reports highlighted that he had a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb–which is clearly more significant than just a sprained thumb.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Texans: George Kittle has a lot of confidence in Trey Lance but expects Jimmy Garoppolo to play

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on each quarterback heading into Sunday's matchup. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is in doubt. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo was hoping to test out the thumb on the practice field, but shortly after warming up he walked off the practice field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Seahawks#Titans#American Football#Espn#Nfl Media#Ucl#Dl Dj Jones
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Update On Trey Lance

It’s been over a month since San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance saw so much as a snap on an NFL Sunday. But recent events could put an end to that little streak. Speaking to the meda on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Lance could...
NFL
thecomeback.com

A 49ers-Jimmy Garoppolo divorce is inevitable. It’s just a question of when.

The end is near for Jimmy Garoppolo with the San Francisco 49ers. We just don’t know the expiration date. How long can coach Kyle Shanahan stick with Garoppolo? Probably until the 49ers (8-7) are eliminated from the playoffs. However, Garoppolo’s thumb injury has put his status for Week 17’s game against the Houston Texans into question. If the regular season ended today, the Niners would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but with two games left, that spot is tenuous at best.
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers laying doubles at home to Texans in Week 17, betting odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers lost a double-digit halftime lead, some control over their playoff destiny and possibly Jimmy Garoppolo to injury in defeat on Thursday night football in Week 16 at Tennessee. Now San Francisco is favored by double-digits at home against an improving Houston Texans team in Week 17. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance’s last month of practice has been his best

Monday brought word that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb and the injury kept him out of practice as the team returned from a mini-bye following last Thursday’s loss to the Titans. It also creates some doubt about...
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan provides update on Jimmy G before 49ers-Texans

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a Grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament on his right thumb last week but has a chance to play Sunday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. "The trainers are taking him out right now to see how much he can...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy