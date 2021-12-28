Walgreens Website Outage Causes Problems For People Looking To Book COVID-19 Tests

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you had trouble booking a COVID-19 test at Walgreens on Monday, you are not alone.

The company said it experienced a temporary outage on its website that caused problems for users trying to schedule testing and vaccinations.

Walgreens released the following statement Monday afternoon, when the outage was still active:

“Today we experienced temporary outages of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 testing. We apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience, as our teams are working quickly to identify the cause and fix the issue with our COVID testing scheduler as soon as possible. As the nation experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the holidays, we are seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products. We remain committed to offering convenient access to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing services and products that are critical to helping protect our communities.”

Walgreens said the website was back up and running Monday night.