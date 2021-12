We know too well that our state has had an identity crisis for generations. Is Connecticut truly part of the tristate area? Are we really part of New England? I easily respond yes to both questions, and I challenge my students, especially in my Connecticut Politics class, to consider their state identity. We are a unique place because of our nimble size but also because of our geographical location. What better place to be than in historic New England and near the greatest city in the world, New York City? No offense to Bostonians, my father included.

10 DAYS AGO