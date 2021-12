With just the flip of a switch, a bathroom fan goes to work to remove odors and the excess moisture in the air that can help feed the growth of mold and mildew. Most bathroom fans are mounted in the wall or ceiling and connected to a standard 120-volt electrical current. The fan draws moisture-laden air into the unit and expels it through a vent to the outside. Some models are combination units that include a light fixture, heat lamp, or music speaker as well as the fan.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 DAYS AGO