ECI team on 3-day visit to UP to review poll preparedness

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A team of the Election Commission of India will be on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly...

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
Webcasting to be arranged in all polling stations except those in border districts: ECI ahead of Punjab polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): To bring about transparency in elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured all political parties that webcasting will be arranged in all polling stations except those in border districts. "ECI has assured all...
Uttarakhand CM reviews preparedness against COVID-19 Omicron variant

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed preparedness against the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant at a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister had asked all the officials of the health department to visit the districts and take stock...
Amit Shah chairs 3rd apex level Narco Coordination Centre meeting in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the 3rd Apex Level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here in the national capital aimed at discussing drug-trafficking related issues and their solution. The meeting started around 3 pm and it was attended by Home...
India extends security law after botched army ambush

The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the north-eastern state of Nagaland, days after a botched army ambush killed 14 people. The killings triggered protests against the law which gives the armed forces sweeping powers to conduct raids, warrantless searches and open fire, with broad protection from prosecution. But the six-month extension issued by India's ministry of home affairs said the government believed the state was "in a disturbed and dangerous condition." "The use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the government said, justifying the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).
Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity

India has moved to cut off foreign funding to a charity founded by Mother Teresa, a decision critics described as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government. The Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 by the late Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted most of her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Kolkata.
Covid-19: India's unwinnable battle against spitting

Earlier this year, Raja and Priti Narasimhan kicked off a road trip across India armed with one message: stop spitting in public. The couple carried a loudspeaker and blared their message from inside a car covered in anti-spitting slogans. If you have spent time in India, you know what the...
Topnotch Foundation felicitated winners of International Leadership Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/TPT): Topnotch Foundation organized the International Business/ Education/ Healthcare Leadership Awards 2021, on 23rd December in Hotel Novotel, Goa. The ceremony was conducted to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field...
Pakistan failed its counter-terrorism obligations: Report

Washington [US] December 30 (ANI): With the threat of terrorism becoming geographically dispersed around the world, Pakistan continues being duplicitous on the use of terrorist groups as proxies in its geopolitical pursuits, a new media report said. "Terrorist groups continued to operate from Pakistan. Groups targeting Afghanistan -- including the...
Destitute 'heir' of India's emperors demands royal residence

A destitute Indian woman who claims she is heir to the dynasty that built the Taj Mahal has demanded ownership of an imposing palace once home to the Mughal emperors. "Can you imagine that the descendant of the emperors who built Taj Mahal now lives in desperate poverty?"
