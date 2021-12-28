ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021. There are three days left in the year. On Dec. 28, 2014, the war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of...

Mental_Floss

20 Unsung Heroes from History

History may be written by the victors, but it’s high time some of history’s quieter contributors got the attention they deserve. From medical breakthroughs to fearless adventurers, this group of historical heavyweights all deserve to be household names. 1. Henrietta Lacks // Immortal Cells. Henrietta Lacks died in...
MLB
San Francisco Examiner

Outing vs. avoiding the U.S. history of racism

I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
SOCIETY
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2021 with three to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Mars and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Woodrow Wilson, 28th...
ASTRONOMY
State
Virginia State
thesource.com

This is America… Masked White Supremacists March at Lincoln Memorial

This is America…. A gang of white men half masked walking in broad daylight with police escorts, all coordinated in their uniformed outfits dressed in khaki pants and caps, blue jackets, and white face masks, stormed the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington DC this past Saturday. These...
PROTESTS
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Person
Elaine Hendrix
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Benazir Bhutto
Person
Brendan Hines
Person
Chad Mcqueen
Person
Galileo Galilei
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Vanessa Ferlito
Person
Mackenzie Rosman
Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
WWLP

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Christopher Hitchens Was Fearless

So how does one come to grips with the whirlpools of insanity that swirl around us these days? Copious amounts of alcohol are certainly a reliable option. An even better alternative is to spend time with wiser heads who are willing to dispense advice on how to navigate the road ahead. In my own case, over the years I’ve lost a number of friends whose wisdom and reason would be invaluable in trying to make sense of the sheer brokenness of the America we are living in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Greg Tate, Influential Critic, Essayist, and Chronicler of the Black Avant-Garde, Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an incisive and influential critic and essayist who focused on matters related to music, art, and other realms of culture, has died at the age of 64. Reports of his passing began circulating online early Tuesday, and his publisher Duke University Press confirmed the news. A cause of death was not immediately available. Tate made his name early on as a studious and stylish writer about music and art for publications including the Village Voice, Vibe, and Spin—as well as ARTnews, for which he wrote a number of essays and reviews dating back to 2017. He was one of...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Books, Confederate memorabilia found in Robert E Lee time capsule but no rumoured coffin photo of Lincoln

Conservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, have opened a time capsule found inside the pedestal that until recently supported a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.Inside they found books, money, ammunition, documents, and other artifacts, but speculation regarding the presence of a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin proved unfounded.The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.“It does appear...
POLITICS
Vulture

Twentieth-Century Woman

Early in her book The Loft Generation, the artist and critic Edith Schloss recalls the painting that changed her life. Schloss — a recent German-Jewish émigré to the United States — was at a party in a New Jersey farmhouse in the early 1940s when she came upon it: “It was green and gray and black. In it leaned a curvilinear shape like a number eight, or two sliced 0s, egg-like shapes snugly fitting. There was something still and clear about the little thing … I’d never seen anything like it.”
VISUAL ART
Country
Afghanistan
Variety

Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram on ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Diversity, Working With Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the concept of time — and feeling like you’re running out of it — is central to the narrative. Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram play Lord and Lady Macduff, the fertile young couple who represent all that has eluded the Macbeths — a bushel of children to continue their lineage and potential for upward mobility in their political future. They’re time incarnate. In the pantheon of film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Scottish play, the Apple and A24 production stands out, not only for its modern black-and-white cinematography, but...
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

5 Nonfiction Books That Changed My Life This Year

The year 2021 has been one of change, growth, and healing. Humanity was launched headfirst into this new decade, whether we were ready for it or not, while still processing trauma from the ongoing pandemic and navigating a new political landscape under the Biden administration. Young people especially are developing a new political consciousness as the climate crisis worsens and the Democratic trifecta in power fails to meet the people’s basic needs. While the education system is under attack nationwide, young people are taking education into their own hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

